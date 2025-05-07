E-Paper | May 07, 2025

Khanpur teacher arrested for ‘rape’ of schoolchildren

Our Correspondent Published May 7, 2025 Updated May 7, 2025 11:16am

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Police on Tuesday arrested a schoolteacher for allegedly raping a number of schoolchildren in Nawankot town of Khanpur tehsil, some 65km from here.

Reports said a resident of Mauza Syedpur of Liaqatpur tehsil approached the Khanpur Saddar police, alleging that his 14-year-old cousin (A) was raped by his teacher (Z) five to six months back who made a video of the act.

The complainant said he along with his cousin and his two friends visited the suspect (Z) at Chak 195-NP, who confessed to committing the crime.

He alleged that they found a number of explicit videos of other boys in the cell phone of the suspect.

Police have registered a case under sections 376iii and 292 of Pakistan Penal Code and arrested the suspect.

A cousin of the victim told this correspondent through cell phone that the private school had employed 23 female teachers and two male teachers, including the principal.

He said due to the good strength of students, Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) took over the school under its administrative control.

Another relative of the victim, who is a lawyer, told Dawn there were chances that the suspect was in contact with the platforms of dark web and pornography. He claimed that there were more than 1,000 videos in the cell phone of the suspect out of which around 250 were of the boys of the Nawankot school.

Police spokesperson Zeeshan Randhawa told this correspondent that DPO Irfan Ali Sammon took notice of the scandal and sent the cell phone of the suspect for forensic examination.

Published in Dawn, May 7th, 2025

