E-Paper | April 06, 2025

Schoolteacher jailed for 14 years for rape bid on minor student in Kasur

Our Correspondent Published April 6, 2025 Updated April 6, 2025 10:44am

KASUR: The court of additional district sessions judge Kot Radha Kishan on Saturday awarded 14 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs1.1m to a schoolteacher who had attempted to rape his eight-year-old girl student.

According to the prosecution, the teacher at Kot Radha Kishan institution had committed the crime some two years back.

ADSJ Rana Muhammad Farooq Wakil awarded the teacher 14 years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs1m on him. In case of default, the convict would further undergo simple imprisonment for four months.

The court also ordered the convict to pay Rs100,000 as compensation to the survivor; otherwise, he would undergo one month more imprisonment.

BOOKED: Mustafabad police booked 55 suspects, including 25 women dancers and 30 spectators, arrested from a farm house near Pakki Haveli over the charges of obscene dance and use of drugs near.

The police also claimed to have seized liquor, sheesha, music instruments and sound system.

According to police, following information that obsene dance and songs were being played and liquor and drugs were being consumed at the farm house, DPO Essa Khan Sukhaira formed a team that raided the farm house.

The police arrested 55 suspects, including the owner of the farm house. They also released blurred pictures of the suspects, including the women and lodged a criminal case and put the accused behind the bars.

According to the police, when the suspects were presented before the magistrate, he ordered to release them and discharged the case.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2025

