Pahalgam attack attempt to divert attention from India’s cross-border terrorism: Dar

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday said that a recent attack in occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam was an attempt to “divert attention” from India’s internal challenges and its cross-border terrorism.

The April 22 attack in Pahalgam killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in one of the deadliest assaults since 2000. India, without investigation or evidence, implied “cross-border linkages” of the att­a­­­c­kers. Pakistan has firmly rejected the claim and called for a neutral probe.

Tensions have since spiked, with Pakistan reinforcing its forces as it expected an incursion and India’s premier granting “operational freedom” to his military. As temperatures remain high, with the military warning of a “swift” response to any misadventure by New Delhi, diplomatic channels have remained engaged to prevent conflict.

Addressing the Regional Dialogue 2025 in Islamabad today, organised by the Institute of Regional Studies, Dar said Pakistan believed the Pahalgam attack was part of an effort to “divert attention” from India’s internal challenges, adding that it could be “self-choreographed”.

“We believe that what has happened is to divert attention — I am talking of Pahalgam — from India’s internal challenges, state-sponsored terrorism, the ongoing human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir, and to gain narrow domestic political objectives,” Dar said.

“Don’t forget that there are some by-elections coming in the next few months in India,” he added, referring to the upcoming polls in Bihar in October.

“This brinkmanship carries consequences that extend far beyond India’s borders,” the deputy PM warned, calling India’s actions “unilateral, politically-motivated and highly provocative”.

He noted: “There appears to be a calculated and premeditated attempt to escalate regional tensions, following a familiar pattern — level allegations against Pakistan without evidence, use inflammatory rhetoric, incite war hysteria and use this as a pretext for aggression and unilateral actions.”

In a reference to the Indian government, Dar stressed that regional and international peace and security could not be “sacrificed at the altar of narrow electoral gains”.

“This is a dangerous political game and gamble, putting at stake the lives of millions in the region,” the foreign minister highlighted. However, he also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace: “We will support all efforts towards de-escalation.”

“Analysts say this could be another ploy. It might have been self-choreographed,” echoing Pakistani leaders’ previous statements of the Pahalgam attack being a “false flag operation”.

“How can an FIR (first information report) be registered in 10 minutes at a police station where you need at least 45 minutes to reach? […] Come on. Nobody’s a fool,” Dar quipped.

“International dignitaries are talking [to] both sides. Few of them — great friends — suggested to me, ‘Can you try and help the perpetrators be caught?’ I said ‘come on, do you know the distance where it happened and where’s the Line of Control? 230 kilometres.”

“I cannot find the word abeyance in any international treaties’ dictionary. The word suspension is there,” Dar said, referring to India’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

Iran FM meets with PM Shehbaz, army chief: report

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir on Monday, state broadcaster PTV News said in a post on X.

FM Araghchi, who arrived in Islamabad late last night, also met with Deputy PM Dar.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends a meeting with Deputy PM Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on May 5, 2025. — X/ForeignOfficePk

“Key discussions held with PM Shehbaz Sharif, FM Ishaq Dar and Army Chief Gen Asim Munir,” PTV News stated, highlighting that the visit came amid “rising India-Pakistan tensions after the Pahalgam attack”.

In their meeting, Dar and Araghchi exchanged views on the evolving situation in South Asia and the US-Iran nuclear talks, the Foreign Office said.

Both leaders also agreed that complex issues could be “resolved through diplomacy and negotiations”.

“They appreciated each other’s constructive diplomatic efforts, which demonstrate their shared commitment to peace and stability in the region,” the FO said. As Pak-India tensions persist, FM Araghchi is also expected to visit India later in the week.

Both foreign ministers also reaffirmed their commitment to strong Pakistan-Iran ties and agreed to boost cooperation in trade, energy, and connectivity.

They also pledged to maintain strong momentum in Pak-Iran relations, including by maintaining an increased frequency of interaction at the leadership level.

China reaffirms ‘time-tested friendship’ with Pakistan

Earlier today, China reaffirmed its support for Pakistan amid escalation with India as President Asif Ali Zardari met with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong.

President Asif Ali Zardari meets with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong at Aiwan-i-Sadr, Islamabad on May 5. — PID

During today’s meeting at Aiwan-i-Sadr, Zardari expressed concern over the recent “irresponsible and aggressive rhetoric by the Indian government”, saying that such actions threaten regional peace and stability.

The two discussed matters of bilateral importance, with a particular focus on the ongoing situation between Pakistan and India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

The Chinese ambassador reaffirmed the “enduring and time-tested friendship between China and Pakistan”, describing the relationship as one of “ironclad brothers” who have always supported each other in challenging times.

He thanked Zardari for sharing Pakistan’s perspective, and emphasised that China would always support its ally to achieve the common desire of both countries to secure peace and stability in South Asia.

Zardari conveyed his deep appreciation and gratitude to the Chinese government for its “consistent support, always standing by Pakistan in difficult times”.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked China’s envoy for endorsing his offer to conduct a neutral probe into the Pahalgam attack.

Last week, China had urged both India and Pakistan to “exercise restraint” as the two countries reportedly exchanged fire at the Line of Control (LoC).

As Pakistan continues diplomatic engagement with various countries to brief them on the ongoing situation, PM Shehbaz yesterday spoke to his Malaysian counterpart, while Dar spoke to the foreign ministers of Malaysia and Russia.

Info minister visits LoC, debunks claims of ‘terrorist hideouts’

Separately, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar visited the LoC in Azad Jammu and Kashmir with local and foreign media and dismissed India’s allegations of “terrorist hideouts” there, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

The visit facilitated by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was aimed at exposing the “false and baseless Indian propaganda”, the report said, pointing out that media representatives were taken to specific locations that India had allegedly “labelled as terrorist hideouts”.

“By witnessing the ground situation, hearing from the local population, and observing the environment firsthand, the media got the opportunity to assess the truth behind India’s claims,” Radio Pakistan noted.

Among the group of international journalists was CNN’s International Diplomatic Editor Nic Robertson.

According to Radio Pakistan, Robertson visited a village where Muhammad Farooq and Muhammad Deen were killed in a “fake encounter by the Indian army”.

The CNN editor interviewed both men’s bereaved families, who appealed for justice through international media, the report said.

Speaking on the occasion, Tarar said: “India is now claiming the presence of training camps in Bela Noor Shah, which is near Pir Chinasi, and that they were used in the Pahalgam attack.

“This area is 26 kilometres away from the LoC and the purpose of coming here is to show that Indian propaganda is false, fake, and concocted,” he added.

“India’s narrative has failed miserably, and the international media has not picked it up. There are contradictions in India’s response and they are not able to provide evidence,” the minister said.

He asserted: “There are no terrorist camps here. There are beautiful mountains and people [only].”

“Don’t resort to any misadventure,” Tarar warned, adding that Pakistan would give a befitting response to any Indian aggression and would go to any extent to defend its sovereignty.

Echoing Deputy PM Dar’s statements, Tarar said India uses propaganda to “hide its internal failures”.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army responded to unprovoked firing by the Indian army along the Line of Control (LoC) overnight, state broadcaster PTV News reported.

According to security sources, Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing on multiple Pakistani military posts in Nakyal, Khuiratta, Sharda, Kel, Neelum and Haji Pir sectors along the LoC.

The action was responded to in a befitting manner by the Pakistan Army, PTV News added. It quoted security sources as saying that the armed forces were “fully alert”.

Pakistan to brief UNSC on latest regional developments

Acting on a global level, Islamabad has decided to seek an immediate session of the United Nations Security Council to apprise world powers about the recent tensions with India.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said FM Dar has issued directions to Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar, to take immediate steps for the UNSC session.

“This important diplomatic move is part of Pakistan’s efforts to present true facts before the international community,” the statement said, adding that Pakistan decided to formally brief the UNSC on the latest situation in the region, as well as India’s aggressive steps and provocative statements.

It said Pakistan would specifically highlight the suspension of the IWT by India.

The instructions came two days after Ambassador Iftikhar said Pakistan was closely following the situation stemming from India’s aggressive moves in the wake of the Pahalgam attack and would seek a UNSC meeting at an appropriate time.