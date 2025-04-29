E-Paper | April 29, 2025

Israeli strikes mow down 40 across Gaza Strip

AFP Published April 29, 2025 Updated April 29, 2025 10:41am
PALESTINIANS wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip, on Monday.—Reuters
PALESTINIANS wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip, on Monday.—Reuters

• BRICS chair Brazil urges ‘complete withdrawal’ of Tel Aviv’s forces
• Desperate people scramble for food as ‘hunger breaks everything’ in the strip

GAZA CITY: Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli strikes on Monday killed at least 40 people across the Palestinian territory, which has been under an Israeli aid blockade for more than 50 days.

Israel resumed its military campaign in the Gaza Strip on March 18. A ceasefire agreement that had largely halted the fighting for two months before that collapsed over disagreements between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, which has been calling for a long term ceasfire.

Brazil on Monday called for a “complete withdrawal” of Israeli forces from Gaza and termed Israel’s blocking of aid to the territory “unacceptable.” “The resumption of Israeli bombardments and the continued obstruction of humanitarian aid are unacceptable,” Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira told a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers in Rio de Janeiro.

Civil defence official Moham­med al-Mughayyir said that 40 people had been killed since dawn on Monday. They included eight people who were killed in an Israeli strike on the Abu Mahadi family home in Jabalia, in the north of the territory.

“They were sleeping in their homes, feeling safe, when missiles hit… this scene makes the body shiver,” said Abdul Majeed Abu Mahadi, 67, who added that his brother was killed in the attack.

“If a person looked at this scene, they would have seen children, women and elderly men cut into pieces, it makes the heart ache, but what can we do?” The civil defence agency reported that another 10 people were killed in an Israeli strike on the Al-Ghamari family home in the Al-Sudaniya area northwest of Gaza City.

A strike on the Al-Agha family home killed eight others in an area of Khan Yunis in the south, it added. Fourteen others were killed in four separate strikes across the territory, the civil defence said, including one that hit a tent sheltering displaced people in the Al-Shafii camp, west of Khan Yunis.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Monday that at least 2,222 people have been killed since Israel resumed strikes, bringing the overall death toll since the conflict broke out to 52,314.

‘Empty-handed’

At the break of dawn, 10-year-old Youssef al-Najjar races barefoot, clutching a battered pot, to a community kitchen in Gaza City, only to find hundreds of others already queueing. “People push and shove out of fear of missing their turn. There are little children who fall,” said Youssef.

Thousands of Gazans, including many children, rush to community kitchens every day in the hope of securing food for their families.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has worsened significantly since Israel blocked all aid from entering the territory on March 2.

Published in Dawn, April 29th, 2025

Gaza invasion
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Canal consensus
Updated 29 Apr, 2025

Canal consensus

There is urgent need for such high-level engagement and consultation, especially considering climate-related crises Pakistan faces.
Incursions thwarted
29 Apr, 2025

Incursions thwarted

THE military’s media wing has released details of infiltration attempts by terrorists based in Afghanistan, saying...
Pension reforms
29 Apr, 2025

Pension reforms

The federal government has finally notified another pension reform that requires retired public servants rehired by...
At heat’s mercy
Updated 28 Apr, 2025

At heat’s mercy

The current heatwave is a dire warning of what lies ahead if Pakistan fails to confront the realities of climate change.
Culture war
28 Apr, 2025

Culture war

THE heightened tensions between India and Pakistan have sealed the fate of Abir Gulaal. Slated for a May release and...
Haj mismanagement
28 Apr, 2025

Haj mismanagement

THE relevant authorities in Pakistan are often blamed for negligence and poor management when it comes to Haj...