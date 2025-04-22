E-Paper | April 22, 2025

Karachi’s temperature soars to 41°C as heatwave persists

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 22, 2025 Updated April 22, 2025 09:56am
A volunteer sprays water on a passer-by amid the ongoing heatwave in the metropolis.—AFP
KARACHI: The city continued to experience hot and dry weather conditions on Monday as mercury stayed above 40 degrees centigrade for the second consecutive day.

The Met Office said that the city’s maximum temperature was 41°C with 39 per cent humidity.

An official described the current weather conditions as a result of ongoing heatwave and said it would likely to persist till April 24.

“But due to low humidity the feels-like temperature remains unchanged,” he said. “Like yesterday [Sunday] the weather conditions began to improve after sunset as sea breeze resumed in the evening.”

The official said that the steady breeze brought a noticeable drop in the dry and hot conditions and offered some respite for citizens.

Jacobabad remained the hottest place in the country with 43°C, followed by Shaheed Benazirabad, Mithi, Chhor (42°C), Dadu (41°C), Sukkur and Thatta (40°C) and Hyderabad (39°C).

Published in Dawn, April 22nd, 2025

