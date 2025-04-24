E-Paper | April 24, 2025

Seven top NTDC officials removed for slackness

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 24, 2025 Updated April 24, 2025 08:35am

ISLAMABAD: The board of directors of the Nati­o­nal Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) removed seven top officials on Wednesday due to shortcomings, project delays, and poor performance.

The decision was taken on the directive of Power Minister Sardar Awais Leghari, who had recently expressed concern over project delays and the performance of these officials, according to a statement issued by the power division instead of NTDC.

Those removed from their positions included Deputy Managing Director Planning Qaiser Khan, Chief Financial Officer Waseem Saadar Sheikh, two general managers and three chief engineers and were made officers on special duty (OSD) – a term used for suspension of official duties till completion of enquiry. One of the sacked general managers included Nisar Akhtar.

Two chief engineers who were removed from their roles in the Planning and Human Resource departments — Sajjad Haider Syed and Sohail Mumtaz Bajwa — were given current charge of general managers. The names of others were not disclosed.

The additional charge for the post of general manager designated at Lahore and GM Planning Hyderabad was given to Shahid Shafi Sial and Mohammad Rafique was given charge of Hyderabad general manager in addition to their duties for an initial period of three months or till regular postings. Likewise, Sohail Mumtaz Bajwa was allowed to continue the additional charge of general manager Human Resource.

Published in Dawn, April 24th, 2025

