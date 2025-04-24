Aurangzeb to lead panel to improve govt performance

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a high-level committee headed by Fin­ance Minister Muha­mmad Aurangzeb to improve government performance.

A source in the Prime Minister’s Office told Dawn that a notification has been issued regarding the formation of the committee.

The committee would implement a formula of “performance-based revi­­ew”, the source said, adding that the policy already introduced in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) would also be implemented in other state institutions and federal ministries.

The committee would devise short- and long-term performance plans for the state institutions and ministries and prepare its report for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif within 30 days, according to the source.

The committee to be headed by the finance minister would have other members including federal ministers for energy, climate change, chairman FBR and others.

PM returns from Turkiye

On Wednesday, PM Shehbaz returned to the country after completing his two-day official visit to Turkiye.

Soon after his return, the premier expressed deep concerns over the news of an earthquake in Turkiye. He said he was praying for the safety of Turkish brothers and sisters.

“Pakistan stands ready to offer all possible assistance to help in this natural calamity,” the PM said in a statement.

On the other hand, PM Shehbaz strongly condemned the terrorist attack on polio vaccination team in Mastung.

In a statement, the PM expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Levies personnel deployed for the security of the polio vaccinators.

He said the terrorists who harm the lives and properties of innocent people were enemies of humanity and would be brought to justice. He said such incidents could not deter the government’s unwavering commitment to eradicating polio from the country.

Published in Dawn, April 24th, 2025