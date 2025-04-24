E-Paper | April 24, 2025

Auto Shanghai showcases new EV era featuring flying cars

AFP Published April 24, 2025 Updated April 24, 2025 08:20am
A flying car is on display during the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition.—AFP
A flying car is on display during the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition.—AFP

SHANGHAI: The world’s largest auto expo opened its doors on Wednesday in Shanghai, showcasing the new electric world order, featuring a humanoid robot and a concept flying car.

The expo comes at a time when mounting trade barriers, driven by steep tariff measures under Trump administration, risk dampening China’s global ambitions.

With nearly 1,000 exhibitors present, foreign carmakers are raring to show they can keep pace with the ultra-competitive Chinese firms that dominate the sector’s electric frontier. Beijing’s historic backing of EV and hybrid development has seen the domestic market flourish, with firms on Wednesday taking the opportunity to demonstrate cutting edge technology and sophisticated design.

“(Chinese brands) are really on the forefront of pushing the technology now, and have been for a few years,” said Stefan Rosen, the head of design for Lynk & Co, a joint venture between China’s Geely and Volvo.

“I know that (foreign firms) are trying to catch up... but I would say still the industry is led through China,” he said. Huge crowds gathered at domestic champion BYD’s booth as it unveiled five new Ocean series cars, as well as a luxury SUV under its sub-brand Yangwang, and a concept sports car under another, Denza.

BYD has enjoyed a giddy few months of surging sales after annual revenue surged in 2024, eclipsing its rival, US titan Tesla, which is not present at the show.

“It’s a very competitive field,” Xpeng’s co-president Brian Gu said at the startup’s booth, where as well as cars, a humanoid robot and a concept flying car were on display.

Published in Dawn, April 24th, 2025

