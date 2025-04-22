E-Paper | April 22, 2025

Aramco, BYD unveil car tech alliance

AFP Published April 22, 2025 Updated April 22, 2025 05:20am

SHANGHAI: Saudi Ara­mco and the Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD announced on Monday an agreement to work together on what they called new-energy vehicle technologies.

The Saudi oil giant is already a partner with Renault of France and the Chinese automaker Geely in a joint venture to produce thermal engines.

Its subsidiary Saudi Ara­mco Technologies Comp­any is now teaming up with the Chinese EV and hybrid vehicle giant, although terms of the accord were not specified.

In a joint statement the companies said the deal aimed to “foster the development of innovative technologies that enhance efficiency and environmental performance.” It was issued as the Shanghai Motor Show opened on Monday.

Saudi Aramco, the wor­ld’s largest producer of oil, “is exploring a number of ways to potentially optimize transport efficiency, from innovative lower-carbon fuels to advanced powertrain concepts,” said Ali A. Al-Meshari, its senior vice president of Techno­logy Oversight and Coordination.

Luo Hongbin, BYD senior vice president, said “SATC and our cutting-edge R&D capabilities in new energy vehicles will break the boundaries of geography and mindset to incubate solutions that combine highly-efficient performance with a lower carbon footprint.” Saudi Arabia is working to diversify its economy, which is dependent on oil export revenue, and wants to set up 5,000 EV charging stations by 2030.

The Saudi sovereign wealth fund holds a 60 percent stake in the California luxury EV maker Lucid and has signed an agreement with Hyundai of South Korea to build an electric and thermal vehicle factory in Saudi Arabia.

Published in Dawn, April 22nd, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Dar in Kabul
Updated 22 Apr, 2025

Dar in Kabul

Kabul must ensure that the TTP and other anti-Pakistan groups are put out of business.
Ready to talk
22 Apr, 2025

Ready to talk

ADVISER to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah’s phone calls to Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon regarding...
Grassroots governance
22 Apr, 2025

Grassroots governance

WHEN something as basic as a functioning union council is absent in over a quarter of Balochistan’s areas more ...
Middle East carnage
Updated 21 Apr, 2025

Middle East carnage

It seems that to many in the world, people of Yemen and occupied Palestine are not human.
A new page
21 Apr, 2025

A new page

FOREIGN Secretary Amna Baloch’s trip to Dhaka has breathed new life into Pakistan’s long-dormant relationship...
No stone unturned
21 Apr, 2025

No stone unturned

WHILE the absence of new polio cases since Feb 10 is welcome news, this pause in transmission must not breed...