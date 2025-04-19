Pakistan need 179 to win against Bangladesh to complete unbeaten run in Women’s World Cup qualifiers

Pakistan’s bowlers put in yet another memorable performance as Bangladesh could only manage 178-9 in their final One-Day International (ODI) encounter of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Qualifiers.

Pakistan have already booked their spot for the World Cup to be held later this year in India, courtesy of their bowlers who once again stepped up to defend a below-par score of 205 against Thailand on Thursday.

Bangladesh got off to a rocky start when they lost their openers for low scores courtesy of Pakistan captain Fatima Sana and spinner Sadia Iqbal, both continuing with their terrific form with the ball throughout the tournament.

Fargana Hoque fell for a seven-ball duck as Fatima got her with a ball that came in after pitching.

Bangladesh were 21-3 at one stage after they lost captain Nigar Sultana to another inducker by Fatima.

Bangladesh veteran bats Ritu Moni and Fahima Khatun were the mainstays for their side, both scoring 40+ scores to rescue from a precarious situation at one stage in the innings.

Sadia Iqbal was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts, getting three wickets for 28 off her 10 overs.

The Green Team didn’t have the best of days in the field as dropped catches allowed Bangladesh to get to a fighting total after they won the toss and elected to bat.

Skipper Fatima Sana had led the way for Pakistan women as they beat Thailand by 87 runs in their fourth encounter of the qualifiers on Thursday.

She was the player of the match after playing a captain’s knock of 62 not out, supported by veteran bat Sidra Amin from the other end. She then picked up 3 wickets as well in the second innings to help bowl out Thailand for out for 118 runs.

The Pakistan skipper, speaking after the match, said, “Our main aim was that we want to play the World Cup — and the way our players were supporting each other, with our self-belief getting stronger after the camp, that really helped us achieve this win.”

The six-team ICC event — which includes Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, Thailand and West Indies alongside hosts Pakistan — features a single-league round-robin format with the matches taking placeat the Gaddafi Stadium and LCCA ground in Lahore.

The tournament will decide the two qualifiers for the 2025 Women’s World Cup to be held later this year in India.

Pakistan, however, will be playing their matches at a neutral venue after a “fusion” model was decided upon following India’s refusal to play their matches in Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year.

Pakistan: Shawaal Zulfiqar, Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Sidra Nawaz (wicket-keeper), Fatima Sana (captain), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal and Nashra Sandhu.

Bangladesh: Fargana Hoque, Dilara Akter (wicket-keeper), Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (captain), Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Jannatul Ferdus, Rabeya Khan and Marufa Akter.