National Institute of Health warns of Congo virus, heatstroke before Eidul Azha

Aamir Yasin Published April 19, 2025 Updated April 19, 2025 09:12am

ISLAMABAD: As Eidul Azha approaches and a heatwave impacts southern parts of the country, the National Institute of Health (NIH) has issued advisories on preventing Crimean Congo Haemorr­hagic Fever (CCHF) and heatstroke.

The advisories urge he­­alth departments in provinces, AJK, Gilgit-Baltis­tan, and Islamabad to make necessary arrangements in line with standard operating procedures and to raise public awareness of safety measures.

The advisory notes that the virus causes severe vi­­r­al haemorrhagic fever, with a case fatality rate ra­­n­ging from 10 to 40 per cent.

Since the first reported case in 1976, CCHF cases have continued to emerge sporadically in Pakistan, with Balochistan remaining the most affected due to cross-border animal movement.

The virus is transmitted to humans through tick bi­­tes or contact with infec­t­­ed animal blood or tissues during or immediately after slaughter. Human-to-human transmission can also occur through contact with infectious blood, secretions, or body fluids.

In a separate advisory, the NIH stated that the country is experiencing se­­v­­ere climate changes due to global warming, resulting in increased morbidity and mortality due to heat stroke.

Common symptoms of heatstroke include hot, dry skin or excessive sweating, weakness, high body temperature, confusion, and slurred speech. “If untre­ated, heatstroke can lead to permanent organ damage or death,” the advisory warned.­

Published in Dawn, April 19th, 2025

