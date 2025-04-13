E-Paper | April 13, 2025

Cop gunned down in Karachi’s Ranchor Line, say police

Imtiaz Ali Published April 13, 2025 Updated April 13, 2025 06:37pm

A policeman was shot dead on Sunday in Karachi’s Ranchor Line area over what appeared to be personal enmity, police said.

According to a statement issued by the Karachi Police Office (KPO) today, constable Muhammad Ayub — posted at the Chakiwara police station — was shot dead after unidentified suspects opened fire on him near Ghousia Biryani.

Later, the constable was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and further investigation was under way, the KPO said.

Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Javed Alam Odho took strict notice of the policeman’s murder and sought an immediate report from the senior superintendent of police (SSP).

While expressing condolences to the bereaved family, the AIGP issued instructions to take effective steps for suspects’ immediate arrest and a transparent investigation into the incident.

He also assured the family of all possible cooperation.

Speaking to Dawn.com, South Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Syed Asad Raza said that the deceased was moved to Civil Hospital Karachi, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“The police are checking CCTV and taking eyewitness accounts,” DIG Raza said, stating that the initial investigation said it was due to resistance to a robbery, however, another perspective was that it was a targeted attack over a personal enmity.

In February, a police constable was gunned down by unidentified assailants in the city’s Manghopir area. In a separate incident, another policeman was killed over personal enmity in Karachi.

A policeman was also shot dead in the Mauripur area in October last year over a property dispute.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Caught in between
Updated 13 Apr, 2025

Caught in between

In the absence of a trade agreement, under WTO rules, Pakistan cannot reduce duty rates for the US without doing the same for other countries.
Spirit of giving
13 Apr, 2025

Spirit of giving

THE recent declaration by ulema affirming that organ donation after death is not only permissible but an act of...
Targeting dissent
13 Apr, 2025

Targeting dissent

THE recent notice sent by the FIA to former senator Farhatullah Babar is deeply troubling — and revealing....
Stranded Afghans
Updated 12 Apr, 2025

Stranded Afghans

It is both unfair and dangerous that Afghan people’s immediate well-being has been left entirely to Pakistan to consider.
Peaceful protest
12 Apr, 2025

Peaceful protest

A CONCLAVE of local divines that had gathered in Islamabad on Thursday have made two important points: firstly, that...
Squash hopes
12 Apr, 2025

Squash hopes

IT was a monumental triumph: Noor Zaman came back from the brink to clinch the Under-23 World Squash Championships...