Cop gunned down in Karachi’s Ranchor Line, say police

A policeman was shot dead on Sunday in Karachi’s Ranchor Line area over what appeared to be personal enmity, police said.

According to a statement issued by the Karachi Police Office (KPO) today, constable Muhammad Ayub — posted at the Chakiwara police station — was shot dead after unidentified suspects opened fire on him near Ghousia Biryani.

Later, the constable was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and further investigation was under way, the KPO said.

Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Javed Alam Odho took strict notice of the policeman’s murder and sought an immediate report from the senior superintendent of police (SSP).

While expressing condolences to the bereaved family, the AIGP issued instructions to take effective steps for suspects’ immediate arrest and a transparent investigation into the incident.

He also assured the family of all possible cooperation.

Speaking to Dawn.com, South Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Syed Asad Raza said that the deceased was moved to Civil Hospital Karachi, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“The police are checking CCTV and taking eyewitness accounts,” DIG Raza said, stating that the initial investigation said it was due to resistance to a robbery, however, another perspective was that it was a targeted attack over a personal enmity.

In February, a police constable was gunned down by unidentified assailants in the city’s Manghopir area. In a separate incident, another policeman was killed over personal enmity in Karachi.

A policeman was also shot dead in the Mauripur area in October last year over a property dispute.