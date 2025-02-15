E-Paper | February 15, 2025

Police constable shot dead in Karachi’s Manghopir

Imtiaz Ali Published February 15, 2025 Updated February 15, 2025 02:38pm

A police constable was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Karachi’s Manghopir area, according to a statement issued by the police on Saturday.

“Police Constable No- 28977 Imran (posted at PS Manghopir) was martyred by the firing of an unknown accused at Khairabad, Manghopir, shifted to hospital and further investigation is underway,” the statement said.

The police officer was killed near the Khairabad Aman roundabout, located in Orangi town in Manghopir West.

Seven spent bullet casings were recovered from the scene of the crime.

According to a separate statement issued by the District Police West, the slain officer was in uniform and was on duty at the Manghopir police station area. According to initial information, three unidentified suspects shot and killed the police officer after chasing him.

The superintendent of police Manghopir Division along with the station house officer had reached the spot, where further investigation is being conducted, the statement said.

On February 1, a police inspector was shot at and wounded in the Site area. The 47-year-old officer was shot near Naurus Chowrangi.

In a separate incident in Steel Town on Feb 9, a policeman was shot dead while his wife was injured over some personal enmity, police had claimed.

In June last year, a policeman was shot dead and three others were wounded in what investigators described as a targeted attack near Patel Para.

Jamshed Quarters SHO Imtiaz Husain Shah had said that Head Constable Qamar Zaman, 45, along with three others, was sitting at an eatery in Patel Para when assailants astride a motorcycle came up, fired shots and rode away.

