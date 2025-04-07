E-Paper | April 07, 2025

Five held in Gujrat for gang rape of salesgirl

A Correspondent Published April 7, 2025 Updated April 7, 2025 10:20am

GUJRAT: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested five suspects involved in the gang rape of a woman after kidnapping her from a street near city’s Ladies and Children park in B-division police precincts.

The woman from Fattupura locality alleged in a complaint with the police that she had contracted a love marriage around four months ago. She would work at a kids garments shop along Jalalpur Jattan Road.

When she was going back to her home after some shopping on April 1, two unidentified suspects riding a motorbike kidnapped her and took her away to an outhouse in the outskirts of the city where one of them subjected her to rape and later called three other persons who too raped her repeatedly.

The suspects, she said, also snatched her cell phone and Rs 18,000 before dropping her at Circular Road the same night.

Police had lodged a case against unidentified suspects under sections 375-A, 365B and 384 of Pakistan Penal Code.

A spokesman for Gujrat police said DPO Dr Mustanser Atta Bajwa had constituted a special team under DSP City Aamir Sheerazi to trace and arrest the suspects.

He said SHO Aftab Bukhari traced and arrested the suspects Madina Syedan village who had confessed to committing the crime.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2025

