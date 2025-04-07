Interior minister okays setting up of national intelligence, threat analysis centre

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday approved the formation of an intelligence coordination and threat assessment centre under the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta).

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities over the past year, especially in Khyber Pakthunkhwa and Balochistan, after the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Naqvi presided over the fifth meeting of the Board of Governors of Nacta in Islamabad. The session was focused on critical decisions aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s counter-terrorism framework.

Nacta’s National Coordinator Khalid Chauhan gave a detailed briefing on the authority’s performance and plans.

One of the most significant outcomes of the meeting was the approval for the establishment of the National Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centre (NIFTAC).

The new centre, which was developed after thorough consultations with security stakeholders, will serve as a specialised hub for intelligence coordination and threat analysis.

Naqvi underscored that the creation of NIFTAC was a vital step towards achieving Nacta’s strategic objectives. He said that similar centres called PIFTACs will be set up in all provincial capitals to bolster regional intelligence efforts.

The establishment of NIFTAC is expected to ensure the effective implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) and address emerging security challenges.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry along with senior government officials including Senators Manzoor Ahmed and Ponjo Mal Bheel, Interior Secretary, Islamabad Chief Commissioner, Home Secretaries from all provinces, and Inspector Generals of Police from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Chaudhry emphasised that NIFTAC would enhance Nacta’s operational capacity, making it a more robust institution in the fight against terrorism.

All recommendations presented by Chauhan were unanimously approved by the Board of Governors.

The decisions taken were poised to significantly fortify the internal security apparatus and advance counter-terrorism strategy.