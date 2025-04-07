E-Paper | April 07, 2025

Shutter-down strike observed in various parts of Balochistan on BNP’s call

Behram Baloch Published April 7, 2025 Updated April 7, 2025 01:01pm
Shops and businesses remain closed in various parts of Balochistan April 7, 2025 in response to a strike call given by the BNP-M. — Photo by author
Shops and businesses remain closed in various parts of Balochistan April 7, 2025 in response to a strike call given by the BNP-M. — Photo by author
Traffic on roads was low in various parts of Balochistan April 7, 2025 in response to a strike call given by the BNP-M. — Photo by author
Traffic on roads was low in various parts of Balochistan April 7, 2025 in response to a strike call given by the BNP-M. — Photo by author

Various cities across Balochistan observed a shutter-down strike on Monday in response to the BNP-M’s call as the party’s sit-in at the Lakpass area of Mastung entered its 11th day.

The BNP-M had begun a “long march” from Wadh to Quetta on March 28 to protest the arrests of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders and activists, including Mahrang Baloch and Sammi Deen Baloch, as well as a crackdown on their sit-in in Quetta. Sammi was released on Tuesday.

BNP-M chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal had anno­u­nced that the party would march on Quetta on April 6 after three rounds of negotiations had failed to make any progress.

A day earlier, the police stopped protesters from entering the provincial capital using tear gas and shelling to disperse them.

Earlier that day, the provincial government also warned Mengal that he would be arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) if his party’s march entered Quetta. Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind asserted that Mengal would be arrested if he “moves towards Quetta”.

A strike was observed today in Gwadar, Turbat, Pasni, Panjgur, Khuzdar, Kharan, Mastung, Kalat, Dalbandin, Noshki, Sorab and Hub. The shops, markets and banks remained closed and vehicles largely stayed off the roads.

According to BNP leader Quddus Baloch, two government delegations came for negotiations but there was no progress as the teams lacked authority.

According to Baloch, the sit-in was under siege. He cited serious security concerns saying that Mastung was a stronghold of religious extremists.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Going dry
Updated 07 Apr, 2025

Going dry

Authorities should refrain from undertaking any water scheme that infringes on rights of any federating unit to avoid more controversies.
Afghan return
07 Apr, 2025

Afghan return

AS expected, the government of Pakistan is moving ahead with its plan to forcibly repatriate Afghan Citizenship Card...
Hurting women
07 Apr, 2025

Hurting women

MONTH after month, the figures of crimes against women in the country indicate that our society is close to...
Not cricket
Updated 06 Apr, 2025

Not cricket

It is high time that the PCB sets things right; even if it demands a complete overhaul of the system.
Balochistan deadlock
Updated 06 Apr, 2025

Balochistan deadlock

Akhtar Mengal’s demands to release women activists should seriously be considered.
Escalating brutality
Updated 06 Apr, 2025

Escalating brutality

The world’s patience is running out. Israel must be held accountable under international law for war crimes.