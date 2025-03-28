BNP-M reaches Kalat in march to Quetta against crackdown on Baloch activists

Sardar Akhtar Mengal, the chief of the Balochistan National Party (BNP-M), on Friday said that he had reached Kalat as part of his party’s “peaceful” march to Quetta against the alleged harassment faced by Baloch women and children in recent days.

The BNP-M had announced a long march from Wadh to Quetta today to protest against the arrests of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders and activists, including Dr Mahrang Baloch and Sammi Deen, as well as the police crackdown on their sit-in in Quetta.

The BNP chief said in a post on X that he and his party reached Kalat despite multiple roadblocks “placed by those who fear a peaceful protest”. He added that containers had been placed and that mobile services were suspended in the area.

“Mobile networks remain completely shut down. Containers have been placed at several points along the route, especially in Bhagbana and Tootak, in an attempt to disrupt our movement,” Mengal wrote.

“Credible information confirms that Quetta is under complete lockdown, with both sides of Lakpass blocked by containers,” he alleged, urging the “brave people of Balochistan” to gather at Lakpass from both directions.

“To all those participating in this long march: I request you to remain peaceful, no matter how much they try to provoke us. Our strength lies in our discipline, our unity, and our cause,” Mengal wrote.

The BNP-M leader earlier said on X that the peaceful long march had successfully crossed the first obstacle despite blockades by the government along the way.

“Law enforcement personnel in plainclothes attempted to provoke our people, but our commitment to a peaceful march remains unwavering,” Mengal said, adding that all petrol stations from Khuzdhar to Quetta were sealed in an attempt to deny “access to basic necessities”.

He said that the long march would continue “even if we have to walk every step of the way”.

“These cowardly moves only strengthen our resolve. The voice of the Baloch nation will be heard,” he added.

In an earlier post, he wrote that the obstacles not only endangered the lives of peaceful protestors but also reflected the sheer desperation and cowardice of those trying to silence our movement.

“The Baloch nation will stand united and show the world what it means when our women and children are harassed. We will not be silenced,” he said.

According to an official statement issued by the party, the participants of the long march were expected to reach Quetta by tonight.

In an official statement by the provincial government, spokesperson Shahid Rind said that internet services were suspended due to “security threats”.

No explanatory statement was issued by the government or the telecommunication companies for the suspension.