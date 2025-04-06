E-Paper | April 06, 2025

Balochistan CTD foils terror plot, seizes 70kg of explosives

Saleem Shahid Published April 6, 2025 Updated April 6, 2025 09:11am

QUETTA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Balochistan Police foiled a major terror plot on Saturday, recovering a large cache of explosives, arms and ammunition from an area on Sariab Road.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the intelligence-based operation was carried out by CTD Quetta in the vicinity of the Radio Pakistan Tower.

During the operation, officials recovered a 20kg improvised explosive device fitted with a remote detonation mechanism, along with 50kg of high-grade explosive material buried underground.

In addition, five hand grenades and three 9mm pistols with live ammunition were seized from the site. All explosives and weapons were secured without incident.

“Acting on confirmed intelligence regarding a potential sabotage attempt targeting critical infrastructure, the CTD launched a swift and coordinated operation,” the spokesperson said. A combing search was conducted with support from the Bomb Disposal Unit.

However, no arrests were made during the operation as no suspects were found at the scene.

An FIR has been registered at CTD Police Station Quetta under relevant provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Forensic analysis of the recovered material is under way, while intelligence-based follow-up operations are underway to identify and apprehend those involved in the foiled plot.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Not cricket
Updated 06 Apr, 2025

Not cricket

It is high time that the PCB sets things right; even if it demands a complete overhaul of the system.
Balochistan deadlock
06 Apr, 2025

Balochistan deadlock

THE state’s efforts to stifle political activity in Balochistan are unlikely to improve the situation, and instead...
Escalating brutality
06 Apr, 2025

Escalating brutality

ISRAEL’S war against Gaza is not a campaign against Hamas — it is a war against a people. The latest ground...
Electricity relief
Updated 05 Apr, 2025

Electricity relief

If govt ensures that requisite power reforms are implemented, it will earn much praise for reforming a vital segment of the economy.
Trump’s trade wars
Updated 05 Apr, 2025

Trump’s trade wars

Shoddy math applied by US to indiscriminately penalise its trading partners signals the end of an era of global trade liberalisation.
Legalised land grab
Updated 05 Apr, 2025

Legalised land grab

The Modi government from its inception has been attacking India’s minorities, the largest such community in its crosshairs being the Muslims.