Balochistan CTD foils terror plot, seizes 70kg of explosives

QUETTA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Balochistan Police foiled a major terror plot on Saturday, recovering a large cache of explosives, arms and ammunition from an area on Sariab Road.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the intelligence-based operation was carried out by CTD Quetta in the vicinity of the Radio Pakistan Tower.

During the operation, officials recovered a 20kg improvised explosive device fitted with a remote detonation mechanism, along with 50kg of high-grade explosive material buried underground.

In addition, five hand grenades and three 9mm pistols with live ammunition were seized from the site. All explosives and weapons were secured without incident.

“Acting on confirmed intelligence regarding a potential sabotage attempt targeting critical infrastructure, the CTD launched a swift and coordinated operation,” the spokesperson said. A combing search was conducted with support from the Bomb Disposal Unit.

However, no arrests were made during the operation as no suspects were found at the scene.

An FIR has been registered at CTD Police Station Quetta under relevant provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Forensic analysis of the recovered material is under way, while intelligence-based follow-up operations are underway to identify and apprehend those involved in the foiled plot.

