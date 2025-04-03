E-Paper | April 03, 2025

India approves bill overhauling Muslim land boards

AFP Published April 3, 2025 Updated April 3, 2025 07:28pm

India’s parliament passed a bill on Thursday to reform hugely wealthy Muslim land-owning organisations, with the Hindu nationalist government saying it will boost accountability while the opposition called it an “attack” on a minority.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government argues the bill will boost transparency to more than a dozen powerful Waqf boards, which control properties gifted by Muslim charitable endowments.

There are around two dozen Waqf boards across India, owning some 900,000 acres (365,00 hectares), a multi-billion-dollar property empire that makes them one of the biggest landholders alongside the railways and the defence forces.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, who tabled the bill on Wednesday, said it would check corruption and mismanagement and reduce the hold of a few entrenched groups.

The bill was passed by the lower house of parliament after a marathon debate that stretched into the early hours of Thursday.

It is expected to be passed by the upper house of parliament later on Thursday, handing far larger powers to civil servants in the supervision of Waqf boards.

Amit Shah, the interior minister and a close Modi aide, said the changes would help “catch the people who lease out properties” for individual gains.

“That money, which could be used to aid the development of minorities, is being stolen,” he said.

Non-Muslims, who will be included in the boards as part of the new bill, will only be involved in “administrative” matters, Shah said.

However, opposition parties accuse the government of pushing “polarising politics” at the expense of India’s Muslim minority of 200 million.

“The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is a weapon aimed at marginalising Muslims and usurping their personal laws and property rights,” opposition Congress Party chief Rahul Gandhi said.

Gandhi called it an “attack” by Hindu nationalists which he charged was “aimed at Muslims today but sets a precedent to target other communities in the future”.

Opposition parties see the bill as part of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) efforts to win favour with its right-wing Hindu base.

Modi’s BJP has backed right-wing claims of mosques built over ancient Hindu temples and led efforts to construct a grand Hindu temple at the site of a demolished Mughal-era mosque in Ayodhya.

Indian Muslims
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

From hard to harder

From hard to harder

Sakib Sherani
Instead of ‘hard state’ turning even harder, citizens deserve a state that goes soft on them in delivering democratic and development aspirations.

Editorial

Canal unrest
Updated 03 Apr, 2025

Canal unrest

With rising water scarcity in Indus system, it is crucial to move towards a consensus-driven policymaking process.
Iran-US tension
03 Apr, 2025

Iran-US tension

THE Trump administration’s threats aimed at Iran do not bode well for global peace, and unless Washington changes...
Flights to history
03 Apr, 2025

Flights to history

MOHENJODARO could have been the forgotten gold we desperately need. Instead, this 5,000-year-old well of antiquity ...
Eid amidst crises
Updated 31 Mar, 2025

Eid amidst crises

Until the Muslim world takes practical steps to end these atrocities, these besieged populations will see no joy.
Women’s rights
Updated 01 Apr, 2025

Women’s rights

Such judgements, and others directly impacting women’s rights should be given more airtime in media.
Not helping
Updated 02 Apr, 2025

Not helping

If it's committed to peace in Balochistan, the state must draw a line between militancy and legitimate protest.