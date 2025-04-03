Ahsan stresses need for promoting trade with Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has urged the Pakistani business community in Saudi Arabia to play an active role in further enhancing trade relations with the kingdom.

“These increased economic contacts provide a solid foundation for bilateral relations between nations, he said while addressing a reception hosted by the Pakistani business community in Jeddah on Wednesday.

The minister outlined the key elements of the 5Es framework under the Uraan Pakistan initiative, which serves as a unifying roadmap to transforming Pakistan into a $1 trillion economy by 2035 and a $3tr by 2047.

He expressed confidence that this programme would provide a sustainable and long-lasting foundation for the country’s development.

The minister stressed the need for an economic “long march” free from political turmoil to achieve national development goals, saying there was no room for any political or economic crisis.

Mr Iqbal highlighted that increasing exports was central to the five-point agenda of the initiative, stressing that the country’s economic independence depended on its ability to generate dollars.

He commended the government for implementing prudent economic policies that have positioned the national economy for growth.

He called upon all Pakistanis to fully commit to the initiative’s success, describing Overseas Pakistanis as the nation’s greatest asset.

He also noted that the world was rapidly evolving due to technological advancements, and Pakistan must keep pace to remain competitive in the modern era. He added that Uraan Pakistan will connect the country’s economy with cutting-edge technology.

Ahsan Iqbal stressed the importance of unity, solidarity and harmony within the nation for national development.

He lamented that some politicians had tarnished the country’s image by portraying Pakistanis as thieves and robbers for personal gain, in contrast to the true identity of the nation – hardworking and intelligent people. “We must prove the strength of the Pakistani brand to the world through hard work, intelligence, honesty, and high quality,” he said.

He further explained that Pakistan’s struggles stemmed from political uncertainty, a lack of policy continuity and instability.

The minister pointed out that Pakistan was blessed with minerals worth trillions of dollars, and the government has already initiated several projects in Balochistan to transform it into the most developed and prosperous province.

Besides, he said, the government has launched a programme to train 200,000 youth annually in IT, and 1,000 agricultural experts were being sent to China for training in modern farming systems.“We are determined to make Pakistan a trillion-dollar economy by 2035. Pakistan is our identity and homeland, and we will not allow any harm to it,” he affirmed.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2025