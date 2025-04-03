Interior minister briefs PM on Afghans’ repatriation

LAHORE: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held separate meetings in Lahore with PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and reportedly briefed them on issues related to repatriation of Afghan nationals, terrorism and national security.

In a meeting with the premier, Mr Naqvi briefed him on security measures and progress on the return of undocumented foreigners and Afghan Citizen Card holders. They also reviewed matters related to the interior ministry with a focus on enforcement of post-deadline plan for Afghans repatriation.

The government had also dismissed concerns raised by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and other agencies regarding the mass repatriation of Afghan refugees and asylum-seekers.

In a separate meeting with Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, Mr Naqvi briefed them on the overall law and order situation in Punjab. The situation in the Katcha area and provincial border checkpoints also came under discussion.

The interior minister and the chief minister pledged to jointly combat threat of terrorism. It was agreed to strengthen coordinated efforts to improve the law and order situation in Punjab.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister’s adviser Rana Sanaullah Khan said that the whole nation is united against terrorism and government will never accept any demands of terrorists.

Talking to journalists in Faisalabad, Sanaullah said all of terrorists’ acts like stopping train and killing innocent people traveling in buses in Balochistan was condemned by everyone. “Operation against terrorists was the only solution to combat terrorist activities,” he said and added terrorists wanted to separate Balochistan from Pakistan with the help of Indian agency RAW which was operating from Afghanistan.

Replying to a question, Mr Sanaullah said: “We do not term Mahrang Baloch and Pakhtoons terrorists but they should openly condemn the activities of terrorists.”

About the Peca law, he said the government was ready to sit with journalists to suggest amendments to stop the misuse of this act.

Mr Sanaullah said consultation was under way between party leaders and Nawaz Sharif for holding of local body elections and it was hoped that this election would be held during this year.

Tariq Saeed from Toba Tek Singh also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2025