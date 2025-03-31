Ban imposed on lifting of sand from Rice Canal, tributaries

LARKANA: Larkana commissioner has imposed ban, under Section 144 (6) of CrPC, 1898, on extracting silt from Rice Canal, Ghar Branch, Abro Distributory and their off-taking channels, for a period of three months.

The commissioner, Tahir Hussain Sangi, took the action in light of recommendations of the Chief Engineer of Sukkur Barrage Right Bank, who warned if the silt extraction continued from the water channels it would put in jeopardy not only safety of the embankments but also population in surrounding areas.

It might also cause dust pollution in the area, said the notification issued on Saturday.

Under Section 195 (i) (a) of CrPC, 1898, SHOs of all the police stations concerned were authorised to register complaint in writing against the violators of the ban, said the notification.

