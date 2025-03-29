Harvard dismisses leaders of Centre for Middle Eastern Studies over alleged ‘anti-Israel’ bias

Harvard University on Friday dismissed the faculty leaders of the Centre for Middle Eastern Studies following pressure by the Trump administration over alleged anti-Israel bias, the varsity’s student publication The Harvard Crimson and New York Times reported.

The CMES’ director, professor of Turkish Studies Cemal Kafadar, and its associate director, History professor Rosie Bsheer, were both forced to leave their posts on Wednesday, according to a faculty member familiar with the situation, The Harvard Crimson stated.

Global Health professor Salmaan A Keshavjee — the centre’s interim director while Kafadar was on leave — will continue to hold his post.

David Cutler, the interim dean of Social Science, announced in an email on Wednesday obtained by The New York Times that Dr Kafadar would be stepping down from his post at the end of the academic year.

According to The Harvard Crimson, Cutler thanked Kafadar for his work at CMES before asking colleagues to suggest potential candidates for future leadership by April 16.

“I would value your thoughts on who, in addition to intellectual leadership and a compelling vision for the Centre, would also bring the necessary administrative skills to be successful in this crucial role,” Cutler wrote.

Faculty members who have spoken with both professors say each believe they were forced out of their posts, the report added.

In recent days, Harvard has moved to publicly distance itself from programmes that have come under fire for alleged anti-Semitism or affiliates’ criticism of Israel’s war on Gaza.

The Harvard School of Public Health recently suspended its research partnership with Birzeit University in the West Bank, yielding to repeated demands to break ties with the institution, The Harvard Crimson added.

Harvard had no immediate comment, Reuters said.

Columbia University’s head steps down

In a separate development, Columbia University’s interim president, Katrina Armstrong, has stepped down — a departure that comes one week after it agreed to significant changes amid a heated battle with the Trump administration over its federal funding.

The US government this month canceled $400 million in funding for Columbia and threatened to withhold billions more, accusing the university of not doing enough to combat anti-Semitism and ensure student safety amid last year’s Gaza encampment campus protests.

Columbia made dramatic concessions last week so that it can negotiate to regain the funding, drawing harsh criticism that it had quickly caved to government pressure and did not stand firm on academic freedom and free speech.

Board of Trustees Co-Chair Claire Shipman was appointed acting president with immediate effect while the board searches for a new president. The university did not give a reason for the change.

“I assume this role with a clear understanding of the serious challenges before us and a steadfast commitment to act with urgency, integrity, and work with our faculty to advance our mission, implement needed reforms, protect our students, and uphold academic freedom and open inquiry,” Shipman said in a statement.

Groups representing Columbia University professors on Tuesday sued Trump’s administration over its effort to force the university to tighten rules on campus protests and put a Middle Eastern studies department under outside oversight, among other measures.

Columbia was at the centre of demonstrations in the summer of 2024 that spread around the United States. Protesters demanded an end to Israel’s invasion of Gaza that has killed more than 50,000 Palestinians to date, while Israel faces accusations of genocide. They also urged their colleges to divest from companies with ties to Israel.

Protestors wave Palestinian flags on the West Lawn of Columbia University on April 29 in New York. — AFP

Rights advocates raised concerns about Islamophobia and anti-Semitism during the protests and counter-protests.

The government has cracked down on pro-Palestinian protesters, and Columbia University Palestinian graduate Mahmoud Khalil was the first to be detained earlier this month by federal immigration officials, and multiple other detentions have followed.

US President Donald Trump has also threatened to withhold federal funding from other institutions over pro-Palestinian campus protests.

Armstrong is returning to lead the university’s Irving Medical Centre, Columbia University said.