LHC warns of drought risk, calls for ‘water emergency’

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday expressed concern over declining water levels, warning that the shortage is creating drought-like conditions.

During a weekly hearing on environmental petitions, Justice Shahid Karim repeatedly emphasised the need to declare a state of emergency to tackle the worsening water crisis.

Justice Karim said the water crisis must be taken seriously, stressing that preventing water wastage was the need of the hour. The judge reiterated the suggestion that an emergency should be declared regarding water scarcity.

A Punjab government’s law officer informed the court that a committee led by Punjab’s chief secretary had been formed to address the issue. Expressing dissatisfaction, the court criticised water wastage in car washes outside homes and ordered a crackdown and fines. Additionally, the court demanded a report on drought conditions.

The judge observed that commercial markets must install water meters immediately, with their cost to be borne by consumers. He suggested that the cost of water meters be added as an additional note in the billing summary.

A lawyer for the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) informed the court that a summary had been sent to the provincial government to procure and install 200,000 water meters. The cost would be recovered in instalments to ease the financial burden on consumers, he said.

Justice Karim sought a report on amendments to regulations regarding loader rickshaws and suggested that students should be appointed as environmental volunteers.

The judge also raised concerns about school buses, questioning why the government’s ordinance regarding school transport had expired. “Are school owners so powerful that even the government is helpless?” the judge asked.

The government’s lawyer stated that meetings with stakeholders were underway to formulate new regulations on school transport.

The judge adjourned the hearing till April 4.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2025