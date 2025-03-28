Cholistan Canal renamed as Mahfooz Shaheed Canal and System

LAHORE: The provincial cabinet on Thursday approved the “Lining of Watercourses in Cholistan” project under the Green Pakistan Initiative along with renaming of Cholistan Canal and System to Mahfooz Shaheed Canal and System.

The meeting gave a go-ahead to building of airports in Bhakkar and Bahawalnagar and reviewed the proposal to launch Punjab’s own airline service. An air strip for air ambulance service in Bhakkar will also be constructed.

In the past, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif had expressed his wish that the Punjab government should buy the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). However, no progress was made on his proposal.

The cabinet meeting on Thursday, presided over by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, approved the establishment of a 2,000-strong Riot Management Police, Crime Control Department and provision of resources to the Punjab Crime Control Department to deal with riots. It accepted the proposal to facility of free travel for differently-abled people, senior citizens and students in Punjab and reviewed the suggestion to issue transport cards for the students.

The meeting gave approval to the establishment of special investigation units for sexual crimes. It approved signing an agreement with World Bank for a grading system for students. It increased the fines for violation of the Punjab Fertilizer Control Act while fines and punishments for violation of the Punjab Arms Ordinance to curb illegal weapons were made stricter. Fees for birth and death registration certificates were waived off for one year. Approval was given to amendments to the Punjab Legal Aid Rules to ensure free legal aid to the poor and deserving persons.

The cabinet approved proposals for adjusting 664 visually-impaired persons on daily wages and creation of 3,904 posts in Punjab Crime Control Department. A go-ahead was given for the establishment of 32 new posts for the Nawaz Sharif Center of Excellence for Early Child Education, Children’s Library Complex Lahore.

The cabinet accepted the proposal for extension of contracts of employees of Strategic Management Unit of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, continuation of contracts of ADP employees of Family Welfare Centres, Community Based Family Planning Workers and extension of contracts of employees of Punjab Thalassemia and Other Genetic Diseases Prevention and Research Institute. The meeting approved the Transfer Policy 2024 of the Higher Education Department, determination of the reward money by the home department.

Approval was given for the establishment of a Small Industry Estate/Mineral Processing Unit in the Salt Range Punjab, acquisition of strategic land for mining and processing of iron ore reserve in Chiniot, inclusion of the project for the renovation of the infrastructure of the Spice Market from Delhi Gate to Akbari Gate in the ADP 2024-25 and expansion of the scope of Walled City of Lahore Authority to the entire Punjab.

Cotton Revival Plan to encourage farmers and promote early cotton cultivation, enrollment of public sector testing organisations for testing services to various departments, construction of the first phase of Eastern Waste Water Treatment Plant (33 MGD) of Faisalabad City were also approved. Permission was granted to take a grant from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for the promotion of child healthcare in South Punjab and for pediatric specialties at Children’s Hospital, Multan, and a project on sustainable pasture and livestock management against land degradation in North Punjab in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

Approval was given to promote cooperation with the Government of Chengdu (China) and promote the ICT Hub project in Punjab, foreign direct investment for multi-fuel bio-refinery in Punjab, special salary allowance for employees of Punjab Probation and Parole Service, amendments to the Punjab Police Rules 1934 regarding digitization of FIR, journal and case diary, replacement of jammer vehicles for VVIP/VIP duties and provision of rams and goats for improvement of small cattle breed.

The meeting approved amendments to the Punjab Legal Aid Act 2018, addition of an Appellate Tribunal to the Punjab Revenue Authority Service Rules 2017 and making registration/licensing of service providers for provincial government institutions subject to registration with the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA). The meeting decided to review the impact of the policy of financial assistance to private institutions.

Under the disaster management plan for hilly areas of Murree and Kahuta, the ban on relaxing a ban with regard to purchasing petrol-powered bikes instead of e-bikes was approved. The cabinet approved the expansion and rehabilitation of roads and construction of a flyover in Ahmedpur Sharqia, Bahawalpur district.

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2025