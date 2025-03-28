E-Paper | March 28, 2025

11 terrorists killed in security operations across KP

Umer Farooq Published March 28, 2025 Updated March 28, 2025 07:50am

PESHAWAR: Eleven terrorists were killed in four different encounters with security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the encounters took place on March 26 and 27.

The first encounter between security forces and terrorists took place in the Mir Ali area of the North Waziristan district during an intelligence-based operation, the ISPR said, adding that the troops effectively engaged the militants’ locations and gunned down five armed assailants in an exchange of fire.

It said that troops carried out another operation in the same area, killing three more terrorists.

The third engagement between the security forces and militants took place in the Miramshah area, where the troops neutralised two attackers in the crossfire.

The fourth encounter took place in the Daraban area of the Dera Ismail Khan district, where one assailant was killed.

The troops recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists.

The military’s media wing said that sanitisation operations were being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area as the security forces were determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism.

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2025

Terrorism in Pakistan, Counter terrorism
Pakistan

