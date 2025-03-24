Man remanded in 2-day Haripur police custody for allegedly assaulting, blackmailing woman

A man was remanded in police custody for two days on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting, raping, blackmailing, and filming a woman in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Haripur district, an official said.

“We have produced the suspect before the court and secured two days of police custody from it and launched further interrogation into the case,” Sarai Saleh police Station House Officer (SHO) Siddique Shah told Dawn.com.

He said the police had received a formal complaint from the victim on Sunday against the suspect under Sections 292C (punishment for child pornography), 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation), 365 (kidnapping), 376 (punishment for rape), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 511 (punishment for attempting an offence) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

As per the SHO, the complainant stated in the first information report that she was sexually assaulted by the alleged suspect after he offered her a job.

SHO Shah said, “Following the order of Harbour District Police Officer Farhan Khan, the police took stern action against the suspect and arrested him during a raid in the Munkarai area.”

He said a lady constable was present during the raid who apprehended the suspect by herself “to convey a message to the society that women are being empowered”.