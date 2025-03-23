Armed forces ready to make any sacrifice for country’s freedom, President Zardari says on Pakistan Day

As Pakistan Day celebrations are underway on Sunday, President Asif Ali Zardari said Pakistan’s armed forces were ready to render any kind of sacrifice as he paid tribute to the armed forces and law enforcement agencies for giving unprecedented sacrifices.

This day commemorates the Lahore Resolution passed on March 23, 1940, and the adoption of the first Constitution of Pakistan on March 23, 1956.

While speaking at a Pakistan Day military parade at Aiwan-i-Sadr, President Zardari said: “Pakistan is facing geo-political challenges, while their brave armed forces, with the support of the nation, have been giving unprecedented sacrifices.”

He said that India had always tried to cast an evil eye on Pakistan while Khawarij and other terrorists’ outfits wanted to achieve their evil designs, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan.

However, the nation and armed forces were standing in unison and would foil their nefarious designs, he added.

The president stated that fifth-generation warfare had turned into a challenge, adding that Pakistan had the capacity to overcome difficulties.

He stressed the need to strengthen defence and boost economic sectors, including agriculture. He termed the youth an “asset of the nation” and urged the need to equip them with research-based education and the latest technological training.

The president said that Pakistan’s foreign policy was based upon ensuring stability and peace, adding that the country wanted strong ties with its neighbours and the international community based upon mutual respect and shared goals of prosperity.

He reiterated Pakistan’s solidarity with “Kashmiri brethren and sisters who had been bracing Indian atrocities” and reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue raising its voice at all global fora for the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

He also urged all provincial governments to focus on social welfare initiatives.

The military parade was attended by President Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, three services chiefs, top military brass, federal ministers, parliamentarians and members of the diplomatic corps.

The ceremony in Islamabad formally began with the national anthem. Fighter jets of the Pakistan Air Force presented a fly-past at the ceremony

The Pakistan Air Force Karakoram-8 (K-8) aircraft team performs aerobatic manoeuvres during the national day parade as they perform a fly-past over the President’s House in Islamabad on March 23. — AFP

In his earlier message to the nation, President Zardari had urged every Pakistani to rise above differences, reject division and negativity, and work together to build a prosperous, inclusive and just Pakistan, according to state-run Radio Pakistan.

He congratulated the entire nation and said that the same spirit that led to the creation of Pakistan can propel us toward a brighter tomorrow.

The president said the road ahead is challenging, but not impossible. He added that the true strength of Pakistan lies in its people, their resilience, hard work and patriotism that have carried this nation through the toughest of times.

President Zardari emphasised that in today’s world, Pakistan must navigate complex realities, tackle economic pressures, and pursue sustainable development.

President Zardari today is set to present national awards, which were announced for 104 Pakistanis and foreigners on Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day last year in recognition of their services, excellence, and sacrifices in their respective fields.

PM’s message

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz said that with the right policies, dedicated efforts, and national unity, Pakistan can achieve economic prosperity, uphold social justice, and secure its rightful place among the nations of the world.

He said this day stands as a defining moment in the history of South Asia’s Muslims.

He said that guided by the inspiring leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, they envisioned a state where Muslims could live with dignity, freedom, and self-respect — a land shaped by their aspirations and values.

He said this year Pakistan Day falls in Ramazan, which is a month of deep spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and renewed commitment to faith.

The premier said it is a time that reinforces our collective will and serves as a powerful reminder of the values of sacrifice and perseverance — principles embedded in our nation’s very foundation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said: “We pay tribute to and honour the unwavering and courageous efforts, vision, and determination of our ancestors that resulted in the establishment of an independent Pakistan.”

“Pakistan is the identity we have forged through tremendous sacrifices. United as one nation, we vow to defend and safeguard it. I call upon my fellow Pakistanis to excel wherever you may be, your achievements represent Pakistan’s achievements,” he was quoted as saying in a statement posted on X by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said: “Let us also honour the struggle and exceptional sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their quest for the inalienable right to self-determination.”

The foreign minister also extended his greetings to Pakistanis living abroad and commended their patriotism.

Nation continues to progress under banner of democracy: Armed forces

Meanwhile, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and the services chiefs termed March 23, 1940 a “defining moment” in Pakistan’s history.

In a message issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), they noted: “By the grace of Almighty Allah, our nation continues to progress under the banner of democracy, upholding the eternal principles of Islam.”

Extending heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the 85th anniversary of Pakistan Day, the armed forces said the day “crystallised our collective vision and set the course for the creation of an independent homeland”.

“With steadfast determination and divine guidance, Pakistan remains resolute in fortifying its democratic institutions and safeguarding the well-being of its citizens,” the statement asserted.

“Rooted in faith, guided by hope, and strengthened by resilience, this occasion epitomises the unwavering resolve of the Pakistani people,” it highlighted.

The armed forces reaffirmed their “unwavering commitment to protecting our sacred frontiers and upholding the sovereignty of our beloved motherland”.

They noted that Pakistan stood as a responsible and resolute member of the global community — advocating peace, stability, and cooperation.

“We shall continue to uphold and defend the peace that defines our national character, ensuring that Pakistan remains a beacon of harmony in the world. Pakistan is synonymous with peace, and we shall preserve and protect it — at all costs, Insha’Allah.”

The message concluded with “Pakistan Armed Forces Zindabad” and “Pakistan Paindabad”.