Pakistan may get 60 days to escape US travel restrictions

WASHINGTON: The United Sta­tes may grant Pakistan 60 days to address security concerns and prevent potential travel restrictions, though some limitations may still apply, according to reports published by the American media outlets on Saturday.

Contrary to earlier speculation, a leaked draft of the proposal suggests that Pakistan will not be placed on the red list — reserved for countries facing a complete US travel ban. Diplomatic sources in Washington credit Islamabad’s renewed counterterrorism cooperation with the US for helping Pakistan avoid the most severe restrictions.

President Donald Trump, in a rec­ent address to Congress, acknowledged Pakistan’s role in helping the US apprehend Mohammad Shariful­lah, accused of orchestrating the 2021 Kabul airport bombing that killed 13 American service members and at least 170 Afghan civilians.

At the same time, Washington remains concerned about the rise in terrorist activities in Afghanistan. Some US officials still view Pakistan as a potentially valuable counterterrorism ally, but they also expect Islamabad to take further action to address security deficiencies.

Islamabad expected to address Washington’s security concerns

Proposed restrictions

Reports suggest that instead of a complete ban, Pakistan may be placed on an intermediate list, though sources differ on its classification.

According to Reuters, Pakistan could be placed on a “yellow list” — alongside 25 other nations — facing a potential partial suspension of US visa issuance unless they take steps to improve security cooperation within two months.

Countries such as Belarus and Turkmenistan are also included in this category.

However, The New York Times cites a draft proposal that places Pakistan on an “orange list” of 10 countries where travel restrictions would apply but not be entirely cut off. Under this classification, business travelers might still receive visas, but immigrant and tourist visas could face limitations.

Citizens from these nations would also be required to undergo mandatory in-person interviews before obtaining a US visa.

The proposed list includes Belarus, Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Myanmar, Pakistan, Russia, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, and Turkmenistan.

At the other extreme, the administration is also finalising a “red list” of 11 countries whose citizens would be entirely barred from entering the United States. This list includes Afghanistan, Bhutan, Cuba, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen.

Policy considerations

On his first day in office for a second term, President Trump issued an executive order directing the State Department to review visa and immigration policies, requiring stricter screening and vetting procedures for travellers from countries deemed security risks.

The State Department, in coordination with the Justice and Homeland Security departments, is set to submit a report to the White House next week.

The order mandates that nations under scrutiny must demonstrate the ability to provide accurate, verifiable information to assist US authorities in assessing the visa applications and preventing potential security threats. It also calls for a uniform baseline of vetting and screening standards to be re-established for affected countries.

American Muslims

The proposed restrictions have sparked deep concern among American Muslim communities, particularly as the reports coincided with the UN-mandated International Day to Combat Islamophobia. Many fear that the expanded travel bans disproportionately target Muslim-majority countries, reinforcing patterns of discrimination under the guise of security measures.

The policy shift has already created uncertainty for students and professionals. Columbia Uni­versity’s International Students and Scholars Office issued a travel advisory urging students from affected countries — particularly Pakistan — to reconsider non-essential travel, fearing they might face re-entry difficulties. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has also advised Pakistani nationals and others to avoid travel until the administration finalises its decision.

Social media discussions reflect growing anxiety, with many Muslim professionals — including physicians and IT experts — warning each other to carry all necessary documentation while travelling. The fear of increased scrutiny at US airports and embassies has added to concerns over the broader impact of the policy.

Pakistan’s manoeuvring

Despite these fears, Pakistan has a window to address security concerns and potentially avoid harsher restrictions. Diplomatic sources note that Pakistan’s counterterrorism cooperation with the US, particularly in the case of Mohammad Sharifullah’s arrest, has helped prevent more severe measures.

Still, the rise in militant activity in Afghanistan continues to shape Washington’s policies towards the region. While Pakistan has managed to avoid the strictest sanctions for now, the next two months will be critical in determining whether it can fully escape travel restrictions.

With the Trump administration considering expanded travel restrictions affecting up to 43 countries, the political and humanitarian consequences remain under debate.

For now, uncertainty looms over Pak­istani nationals and American Muslims, who fear the travel measures could have lasting consequences on their mobility and security.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2025