Travel ban poses economic, security risks, US lawmakers warn Trump

WASHINGTON: More than 30 US lawmakers have urged President Donald Trump to abandon his proposed reinstatement of a controversial travel ban, arguing that it would harm the American economy, damage diplomatic ties, and fail to enhance national security.

Thursday was also the deadline set by the Trump administration to finalise any travel restrictions. While the administration has not officially confirmed a ban, the reported draft list has raised concerns among affected countries, including Pakistan.

In a letter, led by Arizona Democrat Yasmin Ansari and Illinois Democrat Brad Schneider, the lawmakers expressed their “deep concern and firm opposition” to reports that the administration is considering imposing travel restrictions on citizens from up to 43 countries.

The move, they warned, would have far-reaching consequences beyond immigration policy.

“We urge you to reconsider this extreme approach as it poses significant economic, moral, and security challenges that outweigh its intended benefits,” the letter stated. It emphasised the need for “common sense and bipartisan reforms” instead of broad restrictions.

While reports suggest that the Trump administration is categorising countries into three tiers — red, orange, and yellow — based on security concerns, the US State Department has denied compiling any such list.

Instead, it has stated that it is currently reviewing the entire visa policy. This response raises questions about the scope and implementation of any potential travel restrictions.

However, a draft obtained by The New York Times reportedly includes Pakistan in the “orange” category, meaning its citizens would be required to undergo in-person interviews for visa approvals.

If further concerns arise, the country could be moved to the most restrictive “red” category.

In their letter, the lawmakers warned that such a broad travel ban could disrupt economic ties and international cooperation.

“International travel, trade, and tourism are drivers of our economy,” the letter stated, adding that restricting travel from dozens of nations “could disrupt supply chains, deter foreign investment, discourage US employers from hiring badly-needed foreign workers, and strain diplomatic relationships that facilitate our economic growth.”

The lawmakers also rejected the administration’s justification for the travel ban on national security grounds, calling it an ineffective and discriminatory measure.

“There is no national security imperative to wholesale ban travellers from large swaths of the globe,” they wrote, adding that nationality alone is “an insufficient ground for determining threats to our security.”

Mr Schneider, a lead signatory, criticised the policy as “a troubling step backwards,” warning that it could alienate US allies and fuel global resentment.

The letter further argued that history has shown broad travel bans often backfire by “alienating allies and fueling adversarial narratives, potentially driving vulnerable populations toward extremism.”

Beyond security and economic concerns, the lawmakers highlighted the personal toll such restrictions would take on families, students, and professionals.

The previous iteration of Trump’s travel ban, implemented during his first term, separated “thousands of Americans and US residents from their loved ones abroad, including thousands of grandparents, children, husbands, and wives.”

