E-Paper | March 20, 2025

Depriving women of their inheritance is ‘un-Islamic’, Shariat Court rules

Nasir Iqbal Published March 20, 2025 Updated March 20, 2025 08:05am

ISLAMABAD: In a landmark ruling, the Federal Shariat Court (FSC) on Wednesday declared all or any custom, by virtue of which any female member of a family is being or has been denied or deprived of her right of inheritance, have no legal force whatsoever.

The 21-page judgement, authored by Justice Dr Syed Muhammad Anwar of the four-member bench that also comprised Chief Justice Iqbal Hameedur Rehman, Justice Khadim Hussain M. Sheikh and Justice Ameer Mohammad Khan, came on a petition moved against the custom of ‘Chaddar’ or ‘Parchi’ — prevalent in parts of Bannu district — that either deprived women of inheritance right granted by the Holy Quran and Sunnah, or forced them to accept a share of less value than their inheritance through jirgas.

The Shariat Court declared the practice un-Islamic and illegal, having no legal force, subject such criminal actions to punishment.

In her petition, Syeda Fouzia Jalaal Shah not only highlighted the practices prevailing in Bannu, but also sought relief for her mother, Syeda Iftikhar Bibi, who was allegedly deprived of a share in her father’s and husband’s inheritances due to the local custom.

Govt asked to initiate criminal cases against perpetrators of such actions under Section 498-A of penal code

The FSC, however, partially accepted the plea whereby the petitioner was seeking relief to declare the local custom as un-Islamic. As such, actions by the relevant authorities of the state falls within the scope of “Amr bil Maroof Wa Nahi Anil Munkar,” which is an important duty of the State under the Act X of 1991 (Enforcement of Shari’ah Act, 1991).

The petitioner also relied upon Verses 7, 11, 12 and 14 of Surah Nisa, wherein the issue of inheritance of women has been discussed and Muslims were directed to give the due share of inheritance to every eligible legal heir of a deceased as prescribed in these verses. The judgement explained that it was clear from the statistics available and reports submitted by different parties that such criminal practice, whereby women were deprived of their right of inheritance was quite common.

In this regard, generally a core illegal practice commonly known as ‘Haq Bakhshwai’, or ‘Haq Bakhshwana’, was in vogue in the country in different forms, whereby the perpetrators or usurpers try to give a kind of legal cover to their illegal and criminal actions either forcibly or by emotionally blackmailing female family members to relinquish their right of inheritance in favour of male members.

As most of the respondent departments have also acknowledged the need of the use of the penal law under PPC as amended, to eradicate this social evil from society, the FSC said the relevant provincial departments, which were responsible for rectifying this social evil and protecting the property rights of women granted to them by the Holy Quran and Sunnah, may also initiate criminal case against the perpetrator of the crime of serious and grave cases under Section 498-A of PPC, which was introduced in the Pakistan Penal Code vide the Criminal Law (Third Ame­ndment) Act, 2011, as it was the object and reason of this amendment in the PPC.

In this regard they may also publicise their collective actions and decisions taken against the perpetrators to promote Islamic virtues on the principle of Amr-bil-Maroof, in line with Section 13 of the Act X of 1991 (Enforcement of Shari’ah Act, 1991), which is an important substantial law of the state.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2025

Women Rights
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Predatory taxation

Predatory taxation

Sakib Sherani
Without a fundamental rethink and reset, Pakistan’s catastrophic tax regime will drive the country’s already shrinking formal sector towards extinction.

Editorial

Victim complex
Updated 20 Mar, 2025

Victim complex

If New Delhi is sincere about bringing peace to South Asia, let it agree to an unconditional dialogue with Islamabad about all irritants.
LSM decline
20 Mar, 2025

LSM decline

THE slump in large-scale manufacturing amidst the adjustments the economy is forced to make in order to stay afloat...
Education interrupted
20 Mar, 2025

Education interrupted

THE sudden closure of major universities in Balochistan, ostensibly due to ‘security concerns’, marks another...
Genocide resumes
Updated 19 Mar, 2025

Genocide resumes

It appears that Palestinian people will again be left defenceless in the face of merciless brutality.
Strength in unity
19 Mar, 2025

Strength in unity

WILL it count as an opportunity lost? Given the sharp escalation in militant violence in recent weeks, some had ...
NFC weightage
19 Mar, 2025

NFC weightage

THE NFC Award has long been in need of an overhaul. The government’s proposal to bring down the weightage of...