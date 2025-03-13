WagonR booking suspended

KARACHI: Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd (PSMCL) on Wednesday announced the permanent suspension of bookings for Suzuki WagonR (all variants) 1,000cc.

The company informed its authorised dealers to advise the sales team and prospective customers accordingly.Suzuki WagorR was introduced in 2014. During July-Feb FY25, its sales plunged to 1,608 units from 2,285 units in the same period last fiscal year.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2025