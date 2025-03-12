Dera court orders exhumation of body of Vani girl’s father

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The district and sessions judge here on Tuesday ordered the exhumation of the body of a man for postmortem after his alleged death by suicide following a Vani decision by a panchayat about his daughter.

DSJ Syed Anees Badshah announced the verdict following a request by the prosecution branch, after which the judicial magistrate of Paharpur was directed to complete the exhumation and postmortem process.

In its petition, the prosecution branch stated that it was crucial to determine the actual circumstances surrounding Adil’s death. The court accepted the request and issued orders for the exhumation and medical examination to uncover the real causes behind his demise.

Additionally, the Paharpur police have formally requested a forensic analysis of the audio message that Adil allegedly recorded before taking his own life.

According to police officials, the forensic examination will help verify the authenticity of the recording and determine whether Adil indeed died by suicide due to distress or if there were other factors involved.

Meanwhile, the main accused in the Vani case, Malik Inayatullah, secured interim bail from a local court, while the police continued investigation of the case.

Adil, a resident of Bhagwani Shumali area of Paharpur tehsil, reportedly ended his life instead of opposing the unjust verdict of the panchayat, a so-called tribal court.

Before his death, he recorded an audio message protesting against the inhumane practice of Vani.

Reports suggest that the panchayat initially fined Adil Rs600,000 due to an alleged mistake by his nephew. A few days later, they issued another decision, forcing Adil’s 12-year-old daughter into Vani, which drove him into severe mental distress.

Following Adil’s tragic death, his six daughters and only son have been left without support. The bereaved family has appealed to the government and higher judiciary for justice, demanding strict legal action against those responsible for this cruel act.

JOURNALIST DIES: Former president of Dera Press Club, Azizullah Awan, passed away here on Tuesday.

His funeral prayers were offered at Chah Syed Munawar Shah funeral ground, attended by a large number of journalists, political and social figures, and local residents.

Later, he was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard.

The journalist community of Dera expressed deep sorrow over his death, stating Azizullah Awan was known for his fearless analysis and strong advocacy for public issues.

