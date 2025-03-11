E-Paper | March 11, 2025

Govt to stop use of methyl bromide for rice fumigation

Amin Ahmed Published March 11, 2025 Updated March 11, 2025 08:43am

ISLAMABAD: The government is immediately halting the use of methyl bromide for the fumigation of rice consignments in Pakistan, enabling the importing countries to carry out the procedure themselves in line with international standards.

The decision came at a meeting held by the ministry of national food security and research on Monday to address the issue of interceptions in the export of Pakistani rice to Europe.

The meeting, chaired by Secretary Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry, was attended by all stakeholders including the representatives of provinces, private companies and multinational corporations.

The policy decision is expected to directly benefit Pakistani rice exporters as fumigation costs will be eliminated, which will lower the export price of the grain, making the product more competitive in global markets, said a ministry press release.

The Rice Exporters Ass­o­ciation’s longstanding dem­ands were also revie­wed at the meeting, said the ministry, adding that mea­sures were being taken to ensure a transparent and fair trade system.

The ministry took strong action to dismantle the spray mafia and eliminate corruption in the agricultural commodity trade. These reforms will improve Pakistan’s international standing as a reliable rice exporter.

The meeting also dec­ided that strict scientific monitoring of import conditions will be implemented within the next two weeks.

The ministry says it remains dedicated to strengthen the country’s agricultural economy and enhance its global export potential.

Methyl bromide is a broad spectrum fumigant used in several countries for combating soil-borne pests as well as in post-harvest, pre-shipment and quarantine treatments.

Despite its biological effectiveness, the fumigant has been identified as one of the major ozone depleting substance, and its phase-out is needed in all those countries where it is still used.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2025

