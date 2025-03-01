E-Paper | March 01, 2025

‘Substandard’ rice consignments from Pakistan intercepted in EU

ISLAMABAD: Controversy over rice export disruptions to European countries dominated discussions during a National Assembly panel’s meeting on Friday.

The meeting was discussing a calling attention notice moved by MNA Sharmila Faruqui, which disclosed that the European Union (EU) had intercepted 104 consignments of ‘substandard’ rice from Pakistan in 2024, which resulted into a significant financial loss to the national exchequer.

During the meeting of the Standing Committee on Commerce held with Mohammad Jawed Hanif Khan, MNA reviewed various alerts issued by the European Union after it found excess pesticide residues in rice exports. The chairman emphasised the importance of taking all necessary legal steps to uphold and maintain quality standards, asserting that no legal procedures should be ignored or waived.

He further called for strict action against any individual or group involved in actions responsible for these disruptions, urging accountability.

The committee also highlighted the monopolistic practices in the fumigation sector that have been adversely affecting rice exporters.

The chairman stressed that immediate measures are required to dismantle these monopolies and create a fair environment for exporters.

In response to these discussions, the committee decided to dispose of the calling attention notice with the understanding that a follow-up meeting would be held in 30 days to review progress on the issue.

The committee expressed commitment to finding a sustainable solution to these disruptions and ensuring the growth of Pakistan’s rice export sector. The committee also scrutinised budgetary proposals related to the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

Among the key items discussed was the delay in the completion of the Export Centre in Quetta, a project initiated in 2017. Committee members expressed dissatisfaction over the project’s lag, particularly due to the lack of coordination between the federal government and the Balochistan government regarding land allocation.

The committee also discussed the export accelerator programme for SMEs, aimed at capacity building and enhancing the export potential of small and medium-sized enterprises.

The meeting was attended by MNAs, Mohammad Mobeen Arif, Usama Ahmed Mela, Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Asad Alam Niazi, Mohammad Ahmed Chattha, Mohammad Atif, Tahira Aurangzeb, Kiran Haider, Asad Alam Niazi, Ch Iftikhar Nazir, Rana Mubashar Iqbal and Khurshid Ahmed Junejo whereas Mohammad Ali Sarfaraz, Rana Atif and Farhan Chishti attended virtually. MNA Sharmila Fauqui attended the meeting as a mover virtually while MNA Ali Musa Gillani attended as a special invitee.

Published in Dawn, March 1st, 2025

