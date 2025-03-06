MoU signed with UAE group

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met an eight-member delegation from the International Free Zones Authority (IFZA) of the United Arab Emirates and the Aleria Group.

The premier also witnessed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) exchanged between IFZA and the Board of Investment.

“The government is taking steps on a priority basis to provide a business and investment-friendly environment in the country,” the prime minister said.

The prime minister said Pakistan and the UAE had long-standing brotherly relations spanning decades, whereas the country had vast investment opportunities in several sectors.

Aleria, a leading C-le­vel Artificial Intelligence platform based in the UAE, entered into a strategic partnership with Fauji Foundation.

