MoU signed with UAE group

APP Published March 6, 2025 Updated March 6, 2025 08:10am
A delegation of Aleria and IFZA UAE calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on March 5, 2025. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met an eight-member delegation from the International Free Zones Authority (IFZA) of the United Arab Emirates and the Aleria Group.

The premier also witnessed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) exchanged between IFZA and the Board of Investment.

“The government is taking steps on a priority basis to provide a business and investment-friendly environment in the country,” the prime minister said.

The prime minister said Pakistan and the UAE had long-standing brotherly relations spanning decades, whereas the country had vast investment opportunities in several sectors.

Aleria, a leading C-le­vel Artificial Intelligence platform based in the UAE, entered into a strategic partnership with Fauji Foundation.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2025

