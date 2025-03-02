Karachi police use tear gas as religious groups clash over mosque possession in Saddar

The Karachi police on Sunday said it last night resorted to tear gas shelling and baton-charging as two religious groups clashed with each other over the “possession” of a mosque in the city’s Saddar area.

“Members of two groups (Deobandis and Barelvis) clashed with each other over the possession of Jamia Masjid Allah Wali, located within the limits of Preedy police station,” South Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Asad Raza told Dawn.com.

Noting that the groups attacked each other with stones, DIG Raza said the police intervened to prevent the situation from deteriorating further by using tear gas shelling and baton-charging to disperse them.

However, no one was arrested, the officer added.

“The matter was resolved by the South district police and the district administration as well as the Auqaf Department on late Saturday night,” the DIG said.

An agreement, a copy of which was seen by Dawn.com, was signed today to resolve the issue, with the Aukaf department being one signatory and three individuals representing the fighting groups listed as the second party.

According to the document, the conflict stemmed from disagreements between the groups over the venue for offering Taraweeh (night prayers) during Ramazan.

As per the agreement, one group (Deobandis) would perform Taraweeh at the ground of the mosque while the other (Barelvis) would offer their Taraweeh prayers on the upper portion of the same mosque.

It was also decided that after Eidul Fitr, the Auqaf Department would decide the fate of the incumbent Imam (prayer leader) of the mosque.

Moreover, both sides also agreed that whatever decision would be taken by the Auqaf Department, the groups would follow it in its letter and spirit.

The parties involved have also given assurances that they would maintain law and order and follow the law as per the agreement.

