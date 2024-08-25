E-Paper | August 25, 2024

Clashes between rival groups leave 2 dead, 9 wounded near Karachi’s Golimar area

Imtiaz Ali Published August 25, 2024 Updated August 25, 2024 08:48pm

Two people died while nine were injured after clashes broke out between two groups near the Golimar area in Karachi, officials said.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed confirmed that two of the deceased, Junaid (25) and Umair Sultan (18), were already dead upon arrival at the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto (SMBB) Trauma Centre at Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, respectively.

She told Dawn.com that a total of nine people were injured in the clash.

Meanwhile, city police chief Javed Odho also confirmed to Dawn.com that two people were killed while several were injured in the firing.

“Law enforcement officials have since prevented the situation from escalating further,” Odho said.

He added that Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Central Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Irfan Ali Baloch had reached the site of the incident.

“The tense situation has been brought under control,” a spokesperson for the police later said quoting Odho.

They said that a large police presence was already at the scene, with a heavy contingent of Rangers also on the way.

“Strict legal action will be taken against the evil elements involved in the firing,” Odho said.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar sought details from Central SSP and said that measures for the protection of citizens should be “concrete and foolproof”.

“Take the quickest action against the law-breaking and arrest them,” Lanjar said.

He added that legal action should be taken against the activists of the groups involved in the incident, including their patrons.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah took notice of the firing in Golimar and ordered the immediate arrest of the persons involved in “firing on the rally”.

“No one would be allowed to spoil the peace in the metropolis,” CM said in a statement and asked the senior officials to personally “settle the issues”.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Utility Stores concern
Updated 25 Aug, 2024

Utility Stores concern

A workable plan is required that details how the interests of consumers will be protected while the state disassociates itself from the USC.
Education crisis
25 Aug, 2024

Education crisis

A REPORT issued by the Planning Commission paints a sorry picture of the structural inadequacies inherent in...
Returning to competition
25 Aug, 2024

Returning to competition

EVERYONE seems to want a piece of Pakistan’s first individual Olympic gold medallist. Since returning from Paris,...
Katcha ambush
Updated 24 Aug, 2024

Katcha ambush

The state must go after all violent elements instead of crushing ‘digital terrorists’ and other straw men.
Cancelled rally
24 Aug, 2024

Cancelled rally

If a political jalsa can be negotiated over, then why not Pakistan’s future as well? They owe it to the people.
Promising connectivity
24 Aug, 2024

Promising connectivity

Once it becomes operational, the Buna-Raast project will significantly enhance inward payment flows from Arab countries to Pakistan.