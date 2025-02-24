PM Shehbaz to address Pakistan-Azerbaijan Business Forum to strengthen trade, investment ties

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to hold a bilateral meeting with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Monday and address the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Business Forum to strengthen trade and investment ties.

The prime minister arrived in Azerbaijan on Sunday for a two-day official visit.

He will hold a bilateral meeting with Aliyev followed by delegation-level talks to discuss areas of mutual interest and cooperation.

The discussions will focus on strengthening bilateral relations, expanding trade and investment, enhancing cooperation in the energy sector, synergising efforts to deal with climate change, deepening defence collaboration, and fostering cultural exchanges.

Both leaders will also witness a ceremony to sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.

The premier will address the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Business Forum to boost the trade and investment relationship between the two countries.

He will also pay tribute at the Victory Monument dedicated to the heroes and martyrs of the 44-day Nagorno-Karabakh war.

President Aliyev will also host a dinner reception in honour of PM Shehbaz and his delegation.

Pakistan and Azerbaijan enjoy a long-standing bond of brotherhood, underpinned by shared values and common aspirations. The visit underscores the commitment of both nations to deepening bilateral ties, enhancing economic cooperation and fostering regional collaboration.

The prime minister is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and other officials.

After landing in Baku last night, PM Shehbaz said he was looking forward to productive discussions with Azerbaijan’s leadership for further strengthening deep-rooted bilateral relations.

“Landed in the beautiful city of Baku, where the past and future converge in a vibrant embrace. The city looks even more enchanting under a blanket of snow!” he said in a post on X.

“Looking forward to productive discussions for further strengthening the deep-rooted bonds between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. We also seek to enhance our trade and investment ties,” he added.