Logistics industry faces staggering losses

KARACHI: Pakistan’s logistics industry faces annual losses of around $36 billion due to offline trade, potentially resulting in the loss of two to three million jobs.

Experts emphasised these concerns at the Pakistan Logistics and Shipping Summit 2025, which was held on Thursday.

According to a press release, industry leaders emphasised that real-time solutions, including processing, tracking, and other digital facilities, are the only way to tap into growth opportunities and compete with the developed world.

While government processes have become nearly real-time, a significant gap remains, with approximately 70pc of private sector activities, including those of freight forwarders and related service providers, still relying on outdated, manual methods.

Experts highlighted various issues linked to foreign trade, noting that only 40pc of imported containers return as exports from Pakistan, indicating a serious imbalance in trade.

Founder CEO of Galaxefi Solutions Asif Pervez said initiatives such as Digital Pakistan, Uraan Pakistan, and Pakistan Single Window (PSW) have laid a robust foundation for modernisation. PSW, in particular, has digitised over 70 government agencies, streamlining customs, licencing, and regulatory processes that previously hindered trade operations.

However, technological gaps, hesitation from SMEs and stakeholders in adopting digital solutions, and slow-paced support for digitisation are still preventing Pakistan from keeping pace with other developing countries.

Published in Dawn, February 21st, 2025