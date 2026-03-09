E-Paper | March 09, 2026

Balochistan slaps 8pc sales tax on rent-a-car firms

Saleem Shahid Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 08:47am
QUETTA: The Balochistan Revenue Authority has imposed an 8 per cent sales tax on business providing rent-a-car and automobile rental services in the province.

The authority has also made it mandatory for these businesses to get them registered with BRA.

According to BRA officials, amendments made to the Balochistan Sales Tax on Services Act, 2015, under the Finance Act, 2025, have set the sales tax rate at 8 per cent for rent-a-car and automobile rental services.

The officials said that all businesses of rent-a-car and automobile rental services are required to complete their business registration with the authority and submit their tax returns within the stipulated time in accordance with the law.

The authority warned that businesses failing to register, pay due taxes or submit returns on time will face strict legal action, including fines and other penalties as prescribed under the law.

BRA field activities across the province have been intensified to ensure effective implementation of tax laws. The officials said that special teams have been formed to visit business centres in different districts to bring unregistered businesses into the tax net.

The BRA further said that the authority contributes more than 80 per cent to provincial revenues which play a key role in development projects of the province.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026

