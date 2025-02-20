E-Paper | February 20, 2025

Ruling BJP takes control of New Delhi after 27 years as chief minister sworn in

AFP Published February 20, 2025 Updated February 20, 2025 05:43pm
Newly elected Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta gestures after taking the oath of office in New Delhi on February 20. — AFP
Newly elected Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta gestures after taking the oath of office in New Delhi on February 20. — AFP

A member of India’s ruling Hindu-nationalist party was sworn in on Thursday as chief minister of New Delhi after an election landslide handed it control of the capital for the first time in decades.

Rekha Gupta, 50, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the fourth woman to serve as chief minister of the sprawling megacity of more than 30 million people.

The BJP is in government nationally but has not controlled the local legislature in Delhi since 1998, so its sweeping victory in seizing more than two-thirds of seats in the February 5 polls was both symbolic and strategically important.

Gupta, who has a law degree and began her career in student politics in the city, was selected for the post by party members late on Wednesday. “I will faithfully and impartially discharge the duties of the office,” Gupta said while taking the oath of office in front of a crowd of cheering supporters.

Modi, who was present at the ceremony, said in a post on X that Gupta had “risen from the grassroots” to become the chief minister. “I am confident she will work for Delhi’s development with full vigour,” he added.

The elections ousted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), whose leader Arvind Kejriwal had governed Delhi for much of the past decade and was a prominent critic of Modi.

Kejriwal rode to power as an anti-corruption crusader but spent several months behind bars last year over accusations his party took kickbacks in exchange for liquor licences.

He has denied wrongdoing and characterised the charges as a political witch hunt by Modi’s government.

The win is a boost for the BJP and 74-year-old Modi, who won a third term in office after elections last year but with a reduced vote that forced him to rely on coalition partners to govern.

Gupta faces major challenges, including Delhi’s monumental air pollution crisis, which smothers the city in hazardous fumes for months during the winter.

New Delhi is regularly ranked the worst capital in the world for choking smog, which often surges as much as 60 times the World Health Organisation’s recommended daily maximum.

Years of piecemeal government initiatives have failed to measurably address the problem, with the smog blamed for thousands of premature deaths annually and particularly affecting the health of children and the elderly.

None of the key parties made tackling the health crisis a focal point of their campaigns.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Revival? For whom?

Revival? For whom?

S. Akbar Zaidi
Numerous sets of numbers, not quoted by govt sources, suggest that things are not as dazzling as claimed by those who run the country.

Editorial

Premature alarm
Updated 20 Feb, 2025

Premature alarm

Improvement in headline inflation gives policymakers chance to fix investment policies, implement structural reforms.
Forsaken province
20 Feb, 2025

Forsaken province

AND the endless cycle of violence continues. The brutal killing on Tuesday night of seven Punjab-bound passengers in...
In poor health
20 Feb, 2025

In poor health

THE absence of decent and affordable healthcare in the country continues to ruin lives. An example of this is ...
Out of control
Updated 19 Feb, 2025

Out of control

AS bodies continue to fall in Kurram despite a state-sanctioned ceasefire, one wonders how long local militants’...
Hollow words
19 Feb, 2025

Hollow words

IT is not uncommon for politicians to resort to the use of hyperbole in order to boost their public standing. ...
Migration matters
19 Feb, 2025

Migration matters

THE grass, it seems, did appear greener on the other side to millions of people as evidenced by the latest UN ...