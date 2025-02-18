E-Paper | February 18, 2025

Qatar commits to investing $10bn in India

Reuters Published February 18, 2025 Updated February 18, 2025 10:00pm
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani (L) and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the signing of memorandum of understanding agreements at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on February 18. — AFP
Qatar has committed to investing $10 billion in India across various sectors, the two nations said in a joint statement on Tuesday, after Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani visited New Delhi.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had a “very productive meeting” with Qatar’s Emir, who was on a two-day visit to New Delhi.

“Trade featured prominently in our talks. We want to increase and diversify India-Qatar trade linkages,” Modi said in a post on X. It was the first such visit by a Qatari Emir to the South Asian nation in 10 years.

According to the statement, Qatar will invest $10bn in India in infrastructure, technology, manufacturing, food security, logistics, hospitality and other sectors.

The two countries will aim to double their annual trade to $28bn in the next five years and are exploring the signing of a free trade agreement, the Indian foreign ministry said earlier in the day.

Bilateral trade between the two nations stood at $18.77bn in the fiscal year that ended in March 2023, mainly comprising liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from Qatar.

Qatar accounted for more than 48 per cent of India’s LNG imports that year.

The two sides said they would work to enhance bilateral energy cooperation, including mutual investments in energy infrastructure, as well as look at the settlement of bilateral trade in their respective currencies.

