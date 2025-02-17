Aurangzeb participates in key debate at Al-Ula moot

AL-ULA: The two-day Emerging Markets Conference-2025 comme­nced here on Sunday, bringing toge­ther finance ministers, central bank governors, policymakers and economic experts from around the world.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aura­ngzeb, who is representing Pakistan at the moot, was invited to head the table luncheon by Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan during the conference.

The high-profile gathering included IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Bahrain’s Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa and Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Finance Abdulmuhsen Alkhalaf, a news release said.

Mr Aurangzeb’s participation underscores Pakistan’s proactive engagement in global economic policymaking and its commitment to fostering regional and international partnerships.

Finance and Revenue Minister Aurangzeb is attending the high-level event on the special invitation of his Saudi counterpart, Mohammed Al-Jadaan. The conference, jointly organised by IMF and the Saudi Ministry of Finance, aims to foster discussions on building resilience and sustainable economic growth amid global economic uncertainties.

A total of nine sessions will take place, featuring 200 participants and 36 speakers, with representatives from 48 countries in attendance.

During the conference, Senator Aurangzeb will also take part in a high-level panel discussion on “Navigating the Path for Resilient Emerging Markets” to be moderated by the IMF’s managing director, alongside finance ministers from Egypt, Brazil, and Turkiye.

The Al-Ula conference is set to become an annual platform for emerging markets and developing economies to shape global economic discourse, enhance policy coordination, and strengthen international cooperation for sustainable economic stability.

Published in Dawn, February 17th, 2025