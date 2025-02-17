E-Paper | February 17, 2025

Aurangzeb participates in key debate at Al-Ula moot

APP Published February 17, 2025 Updated February 17, 2025 09:15am
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aura­ngzeb representing Pakistan at the AlUla Conference in Saudi Arabia. — PID
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aura­ngzeb representing Pakistan at the AlUla Conference in Saudi Arabia. — PID

AL-ULA: The two-day Emerging Markets Conference-2025 comme­nced here on Sunday, bringing toge­ther finance ministers, central bank governors, policymakers and economic experts from around the world.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aura­ngzeb, who is representing Pakistan at the moot, was invited to head the table luncheon by Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan during the conference.

The high-profile gathering included IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Bahrain’s Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa and Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Finance Abdulmuhsen Alkhalaf, a news release said.

Mr Aurangzeb’s participation underscores Pakistan’s proactive engagement in global economic policymaking and its commitment to fostering regional and international partnerships.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aura­ngzeb joins a table luncheon by Saudi Arabian counterpart Mohammed Al-Jadaan, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, and others at the Emerging Markets Conference-2025 on February 16. — PID
Finance Minister Muhammad Aura­ngzeb joins a table luncheon by Saudi Arabian counterpart Mohammed Al-Jadaan, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, and others at the Emerging Markets Conference-2025 on February 16. — PID

Finance and Revenue Minister Aurangzeb is attending the high-level event on the special invitation of his Saudi counterpart, Mohammed Al-Jadaan. The conference, jointly organised by IMF and the Saudi Ministry of Finance, aims to foster discussions on building resilience and sustainable economic growth amid global economic uncertainties.

A total of nine sessions will take place, featuring 200 participants and 36 speakers, with representatives from 48 countries in attendance.

During the conference, Senator Aurangzeb will also take part in a high-level panel discussion on “Navigating the Path for Resilient Emerging Markets” to be moderated by the IMF’s managing director, alongside finance ministers from Egypt, Brazil, and Turkiye.

The Al-Ula conference is set to become an annual platform for emerging markets and developing economies to shape global economic discourse, enhance policy coordination, and strengthen international cooperation for sustainable economic stability.

Published in Dawn, February 17th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

One year on

One year on

Maleeha Lodhi
Governance by the ruling coalition has been underwhelming and marked by growing authoritarianism.

Editorial

Climate funding gap
Updated 17 Feb, 2025

Climate funding gap

Pakistan must boost its institutional capacity to develop bankable climate projects.
UN monitoring report
17 Feb, 2025

UN monitoring report

THE latest report of the UN Security Council’s sanctions monitoring team paints a grim picture of the banned...
Tax policy reform
17 Feb, 2025

Tax policy reform

THE cabinet’s decision to create a Tax Policy Office at the finance ministry has raised hopes that tax policy is...
Maintaining balance
Updated 16 Feb, 2025

Maintaining balance

It must take a more proactive approach to establishing Pakistan’s bona fides.
Welcome return
16 Feb, 2025

Welcome return

IT is almost here; the moment Pakistan has long been waiting for — the first International Cricket Council...
Childhood trauma
16 Feb, 2025

Childhood trauma

BEING a child in this society should not be so hard. But recurrent reports of child abuse — from burying girl...