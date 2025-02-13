‘Tortured’ minor domestic worker succumbs to injuries

RAWALPINDI: The Banni police have arrested three people after a 12-year-old girl employed as a domestic worker at a house in Asghar Mall Scheme succumbed to her injuries in Holy Family Hospital in the garrison city on Tuesday night.

The case was registered on the complaint of her father Sanaullah under the Punjab Protection of Helpless and Neglected Children Act and also included sections pertaining to torture, illegal detention, and murder, as well as concealing the crime and destroying evidence.

Twelve-year-old Iqra was moved to the hospital after her condition deteriorated due to severe injuries on her head and other parts of her body. Sanaullah, who belonged to the Phalia tehsil of Mandi Bahauddin, said in the FIR that his 12-year-old daughter had been working in the house of Rashid Shafiq for almost two years, earning Rs8,000 per month.

The complainant said his daughter called him 10 days ago, saying that Mr Shafiq and his wife were torturing her. He said that due to financial problems, he could not come to Rawalpindi and could only console his daughter on the phone. He said after he learned about Iqra being admitted to a hospital, he reached the hospital where the doctors informed him that the girl had been subjected to severe torture, due to which many of her bones were fractured. He said instead of getting his daughter treated, the accused kept her in solitary confinement and tortured her badly.

According to the initial investigation quoted by the police, the domestic help was working for Rs8,000 in the house of Mr Shafiq who worked at a garments store. They said the couple has 12 children.

A few days ago, Mr Shafiq’s daughter complained to her mother and accused Iqra of stealing her chocolates, which became the reason for the torture, the police said, adding that the minor girl was tortured with a cooking utensil that caused several injuries. During this time, the girl was tied up and kept hungry. But as the girl was not treated in time, her injuries continued to fester and she eventually lost consciousness.

A woman eventually took her to the hospital in light of her condition, but her role, according to the police, is also suspicious. The police said the woman was apparently planted by the couple because her initial statement in the hospital was in contrast to the facts. The woman had said that the father of the minor had passed away while her mother was observing ‘Iddat’. Police officials confirmed that the couple and the woman had been arrested and would be presented in court.

The police said as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, violence against children was not tolerable under any circumstances. There is a zero-tolerance policy against those involved in such crimes, they said, adding that those involved in violence against the girl will be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

Published in Dawn, February 13th, 2025