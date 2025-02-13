E-Paper | February 13, 2025

Conspiracy theorist Gabbard confirmed as new US spy chief

AFP Published February 13, 2025 Updated February 13, 2025 10:14am
Tulsi Gabbard looks on during her swearing in ceremony as Director of National Intelligence, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, US, February 12, 2025. — Reuters
Tulsi Gabbard looks on during her swearing in ceremony as Director of National Intelligence, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, US, February 12, 2025. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: The Republican-controlled US Senate confirmed Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday as Donald Trump’s choice to lead the country’s intelligence services, despite criticism over her lack of experience and past support for Russia and Syria.

Gabbard — appointed to be director of national intelligence — has faced questions over her 2017 meeting with now-deposed Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad and her peddling of Kremlin propaganda, particularly false conspiracy theories about the Ukraine war.

She is also regarded with suspicion over her views on US government surveillance and her backing for National Security Agency (NSA) leaker Edward Snowden, seen on both sides of Congress as having imperilled Americans’ safety.

Gabbard scraped through a 52-48 floor vote — with former Senate leader Mitch McConnell as the sole Republican “no” — as Democrats warned that she had no business being anywhere near the country’s most sensitive classified secrets.

“On the night that Russia invaded Ukraine and launched the first full-scale invasion of a sovereign nation in Europe since World War II, what was Ms Gabbard doing?” Chuck Schumer, the top Senate Democrat, said ahead of the vote.

“She was spending her energy blaming Nato and the US for what Putin did…That alone should be disqualifying for anyone seeking to become the top intelligence adviser to the president.”

Schumer said Gabbard, 43, had blown her chance to reassure senators over her judgment at her confirmation hearing and accused Republicans of ignoring her “troubling history of pushing conspiracies and spreading propaganda.”

Gabbard’s success was seen as another powerful demonstration of Trump’s iron grip on his party, after he pushed through a slate of some of the most contentious cabinet nominees in modern history.

Published in Dawn, February 13th, 2025

Trump 2.0
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Trump’s folly
Updated 13 Feb, 2025

Trump’s folly

This latest pronouncement only reinforces the fears of those who see the plan as a blueprint for ethnic cleansing.
Corruption ranking
13 Feb, 2025

Corruption ranking

IT comes as little surprise. Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index for 2024, unveiled on...
Support from remittances
13 Feb, 2025

Support from remittances

EVEN though workers’ remittances dipped, albeit negligibly, in January on a month-over-month basis, the earnings...
Ill omens
Updated 12 Feb, 2025

Ill omens

One wonders whether institutional leadership realises the long-term ramifications of the ongoing "remaking" of judiciary.
Sunken dreams
12 Feb, 2025

Sunken dreams

ANOTHER tragedy has struck Pakistani migrants seeking a better future. A boat capsizing off the Libyan coast has ...
Hate in India
12 Feb, 2025

Hate in India

HISTORY shows that rulers use hate speech to provoke hate crimes and ‘othering’ among communities. Indian Prime...