Three gunned down in Kech

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published February 11, 2025 Updated February 11, 2025 06:51am

QUETTA: Three people, including two members of the Hindu community, were gunned down by unknown armed men in the Turbat and Buleda areas of Kech district on Monday.

According to police, armed men riding motorcycles opened fire near a quarter close to Star Plus market.

“Two members of the Hindu community were killed in the gunfire, while another was also killed,” an official said, adding that the bodies and the injured were shifted to the Turbat District Hospital.

The victims were identified as Hari Lal and Moti Lal, and the injured as Shero Mal. Police said the deceased hailed from the Sanghar area of Sindh.

Police termed the incident a targeted killing while no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the incident and ordered the immediate arrest of those responsible.

In a separate incident in the Buleda area, armed men opened fire on a man, identified as Muhammad Hayat, killing him on the spot. Police shifted the body to a local hospital.

Published in Dawn, February 11th, 2025

