E-Paper | February 10, 2025

Minor girl dies, 3 others injured as fire engulfs houses, cattle pen in Battagram

Umar Bacha Published February 10, 2025 Updated February 10, 2025 01:11pm
A fire in the early hours of Monday gutted four houses in Battagram’s Gut Seri area. — Via author
A fire in the early hours of Monday gutted four houses in Battagram’s Gut Seri area. — Via author

A minor girl died and three others were injured on Monday when a fire erupted in a cattle pen in Battagram’s Gut Seri area early on Monday, officials said.

“The blaze erupted in the cattle pen of a house and rapidly engulfed four nearby houses, resulting in the death of four-year-old Bushra Bibi,” Shumlai Station House Officer (SHO) Farid Khan told Dawn.com.

Bushra’s mother Sumaira Bibi, 25, was injured in the blaze, along with Rukhsana, 32, and Saeedullah, 20. The deceased and injured were all from the same family, the SHO noted.

“One buffalo and three cows also perished in the blaze,” he said, adding that a total of four houses were gutted in the incident.

The reason for the blaze was not immediately known, the police official said, but an inquiry report into the incident had been filed.

Locals helped in dousing the blaze since the area is located in a remote, high-altitude region inaccessible to the Rescue 1122 team.

The incident comes less than a week after a fire ravaged a house in Battagram’s Rajmera area while a separate blaze engulfed a van on the Hazara Expressway in Kas Pul area.

No casualties were reported in either incident.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A positive note
Updated 10 Feb, 2025

A positive note

With govt unable to press growth accelerator without upending fragile recovery, sufferings of low-middle-income households are unlikely to disappear soon.
Justice for all
10 Feb, 2025

Justice for all

ALONG with his domestic agenda, Donald Trump is busy ripping to shreds the post-World War II ‘rules-based...
Held back
10 Feb, 2025

Held back

IT is a crying shame how women are conspicuously absent from Pakistan’s civil services. Despite comprising half ...
Race against time
Updated 09 Feb, 2025

Race against time

While some bright spots emerged at Breathe Pakistan moot, we must streamline our climate governance.
Open door
09 Feb, 2025

Open door

THE door is still open for talks, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has reminded the PTI. What matters, however,...
Football suspension
09 Feb, 2025

Football suspension

ONCE again, Pakistan has been ousted from the global football family. FIFA recently suspended the Pakistan Football...