Minor girl dies, 3 others injured as fire engulfs houses, cattle pen in Battagram

A minor girl died and three others were injured on Monday when a fire erupted in a cattle pen in Battagram’s Gut Seri area early on Monday, officials said.

“The blaze erupted in the cattle pen of a house and rapidly engulfed four nearby houses, resulting in the death of four-year-old Bushra Bibi,” Shumlai Station House Officer (SHO) Farid Khan told Dawn.com.

Bushra’s mother Sumaira Bibi, 25, was injured in the blaze, along with Rukhsana, 32, and Saeedullah, 20. The deceased and injured were all from the same family, the SHO noted.

“One buffalo and three cows also perished in the blaze,” he said, adding that a total of four houses were gutted in the incident.

The reason for the blaze was not immediately known, the police official said, but an inquiry report into the incident had been filed.

Locals helped in dousing the blaze since the area is located in a remote, high-altitude region inaccessible to the Rescue 1122 team.

The incident comes less than a week after a fire ravaged a house in Battagram’s Rajmera area while a separate blaze engulfed a van on the Hazara Expressway in Kas Pul area.

No casualties were reported in either incident.