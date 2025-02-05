Radio Begum suspended, two employees arrested in Afghanistan

KABUL: Taliban authorities raided well-known women’s radio station Radio Begum on Tuesday, arresting two employees, the broadcaster said, with the information ministry saying the outlet’s operations had been suspended.

“Officers from the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) assisted by representatives of the Ministry of Information and Culture raided today Begum’s compound in Kabul,” a statement from the broadcaster said, calling for the quick release of its staff.

The station said Taliban authorities held back staff as they searched the office, seizing computers, hard drives and phones, and detaining two male employees “who do not hold any senior management position”.

It said it would not provide further comment, fearing for the security of the detained employees, and asked that the authorities “take care of our colleagues and release them as soon as possible”. In a statement on social media site X the Taliban information ministry said the station had been suspended.

Published in Dawn, February 5th, 2025