CM Sindh Murad forms committees to facilitate businesses

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 4, 2025 Updated February 4, 2025 09:44am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has formed eight ministerial committees to resolve problems traders and industrialists face across the province.

Chairing a meeting of the Business Facilitation Coordination Committee (BFCC), constituted on the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to redress the grievances of the industrialists, the chief minister said he would personally handle complex and significant matters.

Additionally, he infor­med participants that the Sindh Investment Depa­rtment was working on establishing a One-Wind­ow Investment Facil­itation System to streamline business processes.

A committee led by Minister Jam Ikram has been tasked with developing an industrial policy to attract investments and facilitate existing industries.

Another committee headed by Energy Minister Nasir Shah would liaise with the federal government to resolve gas and electricity issues, including representation from industrial bodies.

The security committee, led by Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, will include representatives from industrial associations and address security concerns in industrial areas.

An infrastructure committee would be chaired by Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani to assess and improve the infrastructure in industrial areas. A committee under Transport Minister Sharj­eel Inam Memon would resolve issues.

